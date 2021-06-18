In part one of this series, we took a look at the Spurs’ current free agency situation, including the salary cap space they may have and what free agency decisions they have to make with players that will become free agents this offseason.

Now we’ll look at other players the Spurs may target in the 2021 class including restricted and unrestricted players that could fill a need in San Antonio.

Restricted Free Agency Class

The Spurs will be able to go after restricted free agents that include players such as John Collins, Lonzo Ball, Devante Graham, Lauri Markkanen, Duncan Robinson, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Jarret Allen.

The power forward position is something the Spurs could address this offseason. The only true power forward on the Spurs roster is Luka Samanic who the Spurs have not committed to long-term.

John Collins would bring his ability to shoot, his length, and his athleticism at the power forward position to the Spurs if they can agree on an offer sheet that the Atlanta Hawks won’t match.

The Spurs currently have a plethora of players at the guard position, so they likely won’t go after players like Lonzo Ball, Devante Graham, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

It does not appear that the Cavaliers are willing to lose Jarrett Allen in restricted free agency because he is the center of their future, and they traded a first-round pick for him.

Duncan Robinson is a main part of the Heat offense and it would significantly hurt them in the shooting aspect and all the things they like for him to run off the ball.

The Bulls benched restricted free agent Lauri Markannen because they did not like the fit with him and Nikola Vucevic. It appears that both sides want to part ways, and his shooting ability could help the Spurs if they are willing to commit to him this off-season.

Zach Collins is another restricted free agent to keep an eye on because the Spurs could throw an offer sheet at him. He is a power forward/center who missed all the 2020-2021 season due to an injury, but he has shown the ability to be able to stretch the floor in the time he has gotten on the court and has good size and length.

Unrestricted Free Agency Class

The unrestricted free agency class this off-season includes players like Kawhi Leonard, DeRozan, Norman Powell, Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, and Richaun Holmes.

The Spurs could target players like Tim Hardaway Jr., Norman Powell, and Evan Fournier in unrestricted free agency to add shooting to their roster.

Kelly Oubre Jr is an athletic wing that plays excellent defense and he would add to the Spurs’ youth movement at just 25-years-old. His three-point shot is still inconsistent but he has shown the ability to be a solid 3-and-D type player.

Torrey Craig and Nerleans Noel could possibly be good fits with the Spurs because they have shown the willingness to buy into the system and do all the little things that don’t show up in this stat sheet.

Richaun Holmes is undersized at the center position but he is very athletic and gets up and down the court quickly. He can’t shoot the three-ball, and sometimes defending can be a real challenge for him at the center position going against some of the premier centers in the league.

Holmes also has a great motor and work ethic and the combination of that along with his on-the-court tools suggest that he could be an upgrade over Drew Eubanks at backup center, but he may be looking for a market value that the Spurs may not be willing to commit to a for a backup center.

Don’t view it as a shock if the Spurs simply sign players to short-term deals because rebuilding teams typically don’t commit to long-term deals to high-level role players unless that team is trying to put a good supporting cast around their franchise player like the Hawks did last offseason by signing players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari to put around Trae Young, but the difference is that they have a solidified franchise player and the Spurs currently don’t have that.

Overall, this free agency class is not the strongest aside from a few all-star caliber players at the top, and it is going to be interesting to see what the San Antonio Spurs decide to do in this pivotal offseason.

