The 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series final draws closer, and three recent champions are back to claim the title once again. First, they have to survive the double-elimination rounds against some scrappy teams who have earned their own right to still be in it. The action gets started on Thursday, live from the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

WCWS 2021: Tournament Info



What 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series When Thursday, June 3 – Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Where Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium TV Broadcast ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

Game 1: James Madison University vs Oklahoma

The Dukes have fought hard to get where they’re at. At 39-2 on the season, they’ve risen above their standard competition and look to keep rolling. In the Regionals, James Madison took down No.9 Tennessee in the Knoxville winner’s bracket before beating Liberty University for the second time in the round to advance. At the Super Regionals in Columbia, JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander was too hot for Missouri to handle as she appeared in all three contests. In her two starts, Alexander tossed all 7 frames, allowing just three runs across both games. After taking the first game against the Tigers, head coach Loren LaPorte went to Alexander again to try and seal the victory. The tactic backfired, and in the second inning, Mizzou got their revenge on the pitcher to the tune of six runs, ultimately winning 7-1 and forcing the third game. After taking the Super Regional, James Madison University’s softball program is now set to make its first Women’s College World Series appearance.

“I can’t believe it.”@2seas__ discusses her experience with @JMUSoftball in its first-ever trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/bC0kYc7rMZ — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 2, 2021

Bolstered by Alexander, James Madison has the nation’s fifth-best ERA at 1.53. Even offensively, they’ve got power and score well, ranking eighth in home runs per game, averaging seven runs per game. That said, their truly magical run will face its toughest test in Oklahoma.

The Sooners are 50-2 on the season and swept their way through the tournament with ease. In the Regionals, Oklahoma scored 19 runs in their game against Morgan State in a shutout. After a close 7-5 victory against Wichita State in the winners’ bracket, the two met again in the final. You could say the Sooners surely “boomered” when they stunned the Shockers 24-7 in seven innings. In the Super Regionals Oklahoma recorded much more modest scores against No. 16 Washington, taking both contests 4-2 and 9-1 respectively. On the season the team has averaged 11 runs per game and almost three home runs per game. The team in both areas of the game, with a nation-leading team batting average of .421 and a team ERA of 1.9.

Game 2: Georgia vs Oklahoma State

The Georgia Bulldogs are a Cinderella story entering the 2021 Women’s College World Series. With a 29-21 record entering Regionals, Georgia had lost seven consecutive games before winning their tournament opener against Western Kentucky 11-3 in six innings. Following back-to-back close victories over No.13 Duke, the Bulldogs reached the Super Regional to take on the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida. Not only did Georgia win the series in enemy territory, but they also shut out the Gators in both games 4-0 and 6-0 respectively.

Georgia doesn’t stand out statistically in any category, further showing that they have little reason for still being in this. Offensively they average just under five runs per game, and the team ERA is 3.14. Sometimes sports comes down to building momentum against the right opponents at the right time. If that’s the case, the Bulldogs would surely be the leaders in that measure.

Oklahoma State is hoping they aren’t next to fall to the Bulldogs as, like with Georgia’s last couple of opponents, they are the superior team on paper. In the Regional round, the Cowgirls were strong on offense and defense, outscoring Mississippi State in back-to-back games by a total of 19-5 after shutting out Campbell 10-0 to start their tournament. Oklahoma State then hosted the No.12 Texas Longhorns where it took three games to take down the familiar opponent 2-1.

With a 47-10 record, Oklahoma State has the statistical advantage in every major category over Georgia. While momentum may be on the Bulldogs’ side, the Cowgirls have only lost consecutive games just twice all season, and one of the instances was against No.1 Oklahoma. The Sooners beat their in-state rivals at the end of the regular season, and again in the Big 12 Championship game 8-2. Oklahoma State would surely like another crack at Oklahoma, but first, they have to strike midnight on Georgia’s recent run of luck.

Game 3: Arizona vs Alabama



After doubling up Ole Miss in consecutive games to advance from the Regionals, Arizona made quick work of No.6 Arkansas in the Super Regionals. They swept the higher-ranked opponent, improving their win streak from the Regionals to five consecutive victories. The wins are a welcome sight to the Wildcats who lost five of their last eight games of the regular season, including three of four against UCLA ahead of the tournament. Depending on how things shake out at the World Series, they may get a shot at payback against the Bruins, with a chance to steal their title hopes to boot. First, they’ll have to take on third-ranked Alabama in their first elimination game on Thursday.

Alabama opens play at the Women’s College World Series against Arizona Thursday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN#Team25 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/1SpLP3muD6 — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) June 2, 2021

Any momentum that the Wildcats have entering Thursday’s game pales in comparison to the 18-game win streak that the Crimson Tide is currently rolling on. Alabama lost to the Florida Gators on April 17, their second consecutive loss at the time. As evidenced by their streak, Alabama had no problem in the Regionals and Super Regionals, winning all of their games. What does stand out from earlier in the tournament, however, is that the Crimson Tide didn’t allow a single run in the Regionals in two games against Clemson and their opener against Alabama State. Kentucky did play them much tighter in the Supers, but they couldn’t cool Alabama down.

Despite their separation in the rankings, these teams are fairly evenly matched. Only a single run is the difference in their scoring averages and ERA, with the advantage held in each category by Arizona and Alabama respectively. The only glaring difference is that the Crimson Tide average a home run roughly every other game, while the Wildcats average nearly three in that time.

Game 4: Florida State vs UCLA



Just two seasons removed from their last championship, Florida State has a season record of 44-10-1 but is undefeated in the tournament so far. After losing in the ACC tournament to Duke, the Seminoles fell to No.10 for the Regionals, and played above their ranking in the Super Regional, taking down No.7 LSU in two games. Just how Florida State has earned their record isn’t much of a mystery, though it is curious.

Despite averaging less than one home run per game and a team batting average of .262, the Seminoles have collected 20 wins by shutout, which is tied for the fourth-highest this year. When averaging exactly five runs per game, it’s much easier to win when the other team isn’t scoring. In fact, the team’s ERA of 1.61 is the sixth-best. Against UCLA, it will be interesting just how useful that is.

Like Florida State, the Bruins have had a lot of success recording shutouts. So far they’ve notched 22, which ties Oklahoma for the most in softball. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, UCLA is also a top 20 team in most offensive categories, including batting average, scoring, and home runs per game.

At 46-5, UCLA is sure to make a strong bid for a chance to repeat their title from 2019. In the Regionals, only Fresno State got close to the Bruins in a 5-4 victory for UCLA. In the Super Regional against Virginia Tech, UCLA fell behind early after dropping the first game. They promptly responded by keeping the Hokies off of the scoreboard in the final two games, winning 2-0 and 6-0 respectively. Don’t expect a lot of fireworks from Thursday’s game between UCLA and Florida State.

*Denotes home team. While playing on a neutral field, the home team notation signifies who will bat last.

How to Watch Women’s College World Series 2021



The television provider for the Women’s College World Series is ESPN, which will air the games scattered across their various channels. Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the NCAA Softball series Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $25.99.

2021 Women’s World Series Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Game 1 Thursday, June 3 @ 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST James Madison @ Oklahoma Game 2 Thursday, June 3 @ 2:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM PST Georgia @ Oklahoma State Game 3 Thursday, June 3 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Arizona @ Alabama Game 4 Thursday, June 3 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST Florida State @ UCLA Game 5 Friday, June 4 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner Game 6 Friday, June 4 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Winner Game 7 Saturday, June 5 @ 12 PM EST / 9 AM PST Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser Game 8 Saturday, June 5 @ 2:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM PST Game 3 Loser vs Game 4 Loser Game 9 Saturday, June 5 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 6 Loser vs Game 7 Winner Game 10 Saturday, June 5 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST game 5 Loser vs Game 8 Winner World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Saturday, June 6 @ 1 PM EST / 10 AM PST Game 5 winner vs Game 9 Winner Game 12 Saturday, June 6 @ 3:30 PM EST / 12:30 PM PST Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 6@ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 5 winner vs Game 9 Winner Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 6 @ 9:30 PM EST / 6:30 PM PST Game 6 Winner vs Game 10 Winner World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 7 @ 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 8 @ 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 9 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2

