Americans across the country would check in on the gymnastics teams; over the last decade, there’s been much more interest in U.S. Gymnastics with the rise of greats like Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles on the women’s team.

What: U.S. Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Where: The Dome at America’s Center

When; June 24 – 27, 2021

TV Channel: NBC/Olympics Channel

How to stream: Click Here to watch

Several gymnasts are in the running for the last spots, including past world championships team members Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Riley McCusker and junior stars in recent years Kayla DiCello, Emma Malabuyo and Leanne Wong.

U.S. Olympics Trials Event Format

To make the gymnastics team in the Olympics, one has to be a well-rounded gymnast. In the U.S. Trials, the men and women will compete in multiple events, divided into two groups that rotate among the events.

The women compete in four different disciplines: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor. The men compete in six disciplines overall: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. For their performances, the athletes are judged by a panel that score them on a scale of one through 10. Difficulty and execution are the major factors in determining how judges factor their scores. The winning athlete is the one with the higher cumulative score.

NBC is the official broadcast partner of the Olympics in the USA, carrying the U.S. Trials on their broadcast channel as well as their Peacock streaming service.

U.S. Olympics Women’s Trials Preview



On the second and fourth days at the U.S. Olympic Trials, 18 young women will compete to earn one of the four available spots on the team. Any replacement opportunities will also be determined by the standings this weekend.

The U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team has captured the hearts of the nation with back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 London Games and 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. The Rio roster featured one of the most decorated squads ever for the Americans, highlighted by Biles, one of the sport’s most dominant champions. Already the winningest gymnast ever in America, she’s coming off of her seventh consecutive U.S. Championship title.

Biles will be the main attraction in St. Louis, the only primary squad member of either gold medal team who is competing for a shot at the Tokyo Games. Almost a shoo-in to earn one of the spots, the team will feature a lot of new faces. 2016 replacement gymnast MyKayla Skinner is one of the strong hopefuls to earn a main spot as well.

Of all of the female athletes competing this weekend, four of them are from Spring, Texas, including Biles, and train at the World Champions Centre. It is the only gym with more than two representatives on the womens’ side in St. Louis. The Arizona Sunrays are represented by Jade Carey and Riley McCusker.

2021 U.S. Olympics Gymnastics Trials Broadcast Schedule

Date / Time (EST/PST) Men’s / Women’s Channel Thursday, June 24

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. / 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men’s Day 1 NBCSN Friday, June 25

7:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Women’s Day 1 Olympic Channel Friday, June 25

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. / 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Women’s Day 1 (pt.2) NBC Saturday, June 26

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Men’s Day 2 Olympic Channel Saturday, June 26

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. / 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Men’s Day 2 (pt.2) NBC Sunday, June 27

8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. / 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Women’s Day 2 Olympic Channel Sunday, June 27

8:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Women’s Day 2 (pt.2) NBC

