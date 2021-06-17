On Thursday morning, the PGA Tour hits the course at Torrey Pines South in San Diego, California for the 2021 U.S. Open Championships. Leading the favorites is Jon Rahm, even edging out 2020 winner Bryson DeChambeau. Rahm has yet to win a tour event yet this season.

What 2021 PGA U.S. Open Championship When Thursday, June 17 – Sunday, June 20, 2021 Where San Diego, California Course Torrey Pines South TV Broadcast NBC & Golf Channel Stream WATWATCH FROM ANYWHERECH FROM ANYWHERE

A slope rolling, flat course, Torrey Pines South last hosted the U.S. Open in 2008 when Tiger Woods secured his third U.S. Open title. Both the landscape and the competition have undergone some changes since then, though more with the latter than the former. In 2019, renovations were made to the course to make it play longer and more difficult.

The U.S. Open is the second event to be held at Torrey Pines South this year, preceded by the Farmers Insurance Open back in January. Patrick Reed won the event, now entering outside of the top 10 golfers with odds to win the June reprise. Rahm finished tied for seventh, shooting eight under par for the event, much better than his projection of a 19th-place finish.

NBC and the Golf Channel will handle broadcast duties for the U.S. Open from Torrey Pines this weekend. Coverage will transition between the two channels throughout the day. Streaming, or even just watching the 2021 US Open 2021 Live Stream domestically or abroad may be difficult and confusing, especially if neither is a part of your current TV package. For this, we recommend you check out GolfPass.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV is the place to go for sports and entertainment events, providing just the content you’re interested in. For the PGA U.S. Open, GolfPass is offering complete coverage throughout the event for just $19.99.

Date Time (EST) Network Thursday, June 17, 2021 9:45 AM – 12:30 PM NBC Peacock Streaming Thursday, June 17, 2021 12:30 PM – 7 PM Golf Channel Thursday, June 17, 2021 7 PM – 10 PM NBC Friday, June 18, 2021 9:45 AM – 12:30 PM NBC Peacock Streaming Friday, June 18, 2021 12:30 PM – 6 PM Golf Channel Friday, June 18, 2021 6 PM – 10 PM NBC Saturday, June 19, 2021 11 AM – 9 PM NBC Sunday, June 20, 2021 10 AM – 12 PM Golf Channel Sunday, June 20, 2021 12 PM – 8 PM NBC

As mentioned before, Spain’s Jon Rahm is entering the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday as the odds favorite. Not too far behind him is Bryson DeChambeau, last year’s winner of the event at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, here’s how the top 10 shapes out.

Golfer Odds to Win Odds for Top 5 Finish Odds for Top 10 Finish Jon Rahm +1050 +250 +125 Bryson DeChambeau +1500 +335 +163 Dustin Johnson +1500 +335 +163 Xander Schauffele +1500 +335 +163 Brooks Koepka +1800 +350 +175 Jordan Spieth +1900 +350 +175 Rory McIlroy +2100 +400 +188 Patrick Cantlay +2200 +400 +188 Tony Finau +2200 +400 +188 Collin Morikawa +2250 +400 +188

Below are the tee times for the U.S. Open for Round 1, which takes place on Thursday. All times ET. Featured groups in Italics:

Tee No. 1

9:45 a.m – Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

9:56 a.m. – Chris Baker, J.J. Spaun, Fabian Gomez

10:07 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody

10:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

10:29 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

10:40 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

10:51 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:02 a.m. – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

11:13 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

11:24 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

11:35 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long

11:46 a.m. – Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene

11:57 a.m. – Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

3:30 p.m. – Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole

3:41 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

3:52 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

4:03 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

4:14 p.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

