After last weekend’s Grand Prix in France, there’s a new name atop the Formula 1 standings heading into the 2021 Steiermark GP in Austria. Max Verstappen has been on a tear for the last month, winning two of the three races, one of the sport’s greatest in Lewis Hamilton.

Styrian GP Race Details



What Formula 1 Styrian GP 2021 Where Red Bull Ring – Styria, Austria When Sunday, June 27, 2021 @ 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST TV Broadcast ESPN (USA) Live Stream Click here to watch (Worldwide)

Marking his second and third victories of the season, Verstappen is now equal with Hamilton in races won in 2021. The Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg is sure to bring the best out of both competitors when the green flag flies on Sunday.

2021 Styrian Grand Prix Preview

Last season, Hamilton had a first-place run, finishing 13 seconds faster than the field. He also finished a full 33 seconds faster than Verstappen in third place. The pair had started first and second in the poles, with Hamilton in the lead spot, for the inaugural Styrian Grand Prix. This year they start at the front again, though Verstappen has the top spot this time around.

While the event was new, the track is a classic. It is also home to the Austrian Grand Prix, which is a historically strong race for Verstappen. Last season, neither of the two top racers finished on the podium at Austria 2020, despite both of them starting in the top five. Hamilton got closest with a fourth-place finish, while Verstappen didn’t complete the event.

Verstappen’s failure to finish in 2020 at Austria ended the Red Bull Racing driver’s two-year run atop the podium at the course that bears his sponsor’s name; he had first-place finishes at the event in 2018 and 2019. Getting the victory last year was Hamilton’s Mercedes team partner, Valtteri Bottas, finishing two seconds faster than the field.

In addition to the two leaders, Bottas is a strong contender to take home a first-place finish, as is Lando Norris. Carlos Sainz with Ferrari is starting No.12, and shouldn’t be overlooked, as he owns the track’s lap record of 1:05.619 that he set last year.

How to Watch the F1 2021 Styrian GP

How to Watch in the United States

In the U.S., ESPN will provide coverage of the 2021 Styrian GP on their main channel. It will be carried on ESPN Deportes as well. With a qualifying television subscription, it can also be streamed on the Watch ESPN app. Or F1 fans can access the HD stream from anywhere for just $9.99

How to Watch in Canada

Watching the Styrian GP in Canada is going to be really easy for F1 fans. They’ll have a number of options for Sunday; RDS, RDS 2, TSN, and Noovo will all have coverage of the event. Or, F1 fans can access the HD stream from anywhere for just $9.99

How to Watch in Australia

In Australia, the Fox Sports Channels will all have coverage of the 2021 Styrian GP, as will Network 10.

How to Watch in New Zealand

Spark Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Styrian GP in New Zealand.

How to Watch in the United Kingdom

F1 fans hoping to see their countryman Hamilton stay perfect at the Styrian GP will have a couple of options. Both C4 and Sky Sports will have broadcast coverage of the event.

How to Stream 2021 Styrian GP From Anywhere

While there are a number of international ways to watch the broadcast of F1’s Styrian GP this year, streaming it may be difficult. I recommend you check out PremiumTV. It’s a non-contract, non-subscription way to watch the best in sports and entertainment – no VPN required. F1 fans can access the HD stream from anywhere for just $9.99

