There’s nothing like good rivalries in sports. It’s two teams who are familiar with each other, in games that mean more than a win or a loss. Rivalries take on even more meaning when they further embody nationalism or regionalism. The latter is the case this week in Australia, with the start of the 40th annual State of Origin series. The first contest of the series is this Wednesday, June 9, with the other two taking place later this month and early in July respectively.

When, Where, Who will Paly State of Origin 2021?

What 2021 State of Origin – Game 1 When Wednesday, June 9, 2021 @ 6:10 AM EST / 5:10 AM CST / 3:10 AM PST (8:10 Where Townsville, Queensland Venue Queensland Country Bank Stadium Broadcast US Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Watch From Anywhere

Sitting on the eastern coast of Australia are the states of Queensland and New South Wales. Each year, the two states compete in a best-of-three series called the State of Origin.

History of State of Origin and Player Eligibility

According to the New South Wales Rugby League website, the State of Origin came about as a way to generate competitive contests between the two states. Since 1908 the two states had played the sport competitively against each other, in a sort of all-star game between rugby players that were playing in the respective region. The website goes on to state a 70-year run dominated by the South New Wales team. Known as the Blues, New South Wales won over 70 percent of the annual contests in that time. Watch the state of origin live online

Due to this, new rules were adopted, with teams being composed of where the players were born and/or raised, rather than where they were playing professionally. A three-game series was also implemented at this time. The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons compete each year for the traveling Origins Shield.

The event’s name stems from the qualifications in place for how the teams are made; rugby players who were born, raised, or have played most of their career from Juniors competitions are eligible to play in the tournament, representing their state of origin. International players may also be eligible to participate on behalf of one state or the other if their father played in a State of Origin series.

2021 Schedule

Game Dte Time Venue Location Result Game 1 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 6:10 AM EST / 5:10 AM CST / 3:10 AM PST (8:10 PM AEST/Local) Queensland Country Bank Stadium Townsville, Queensland TBD Game 2 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Suncorp Stadium Brisbaine, Queensland TBD Game 3 Wednesday, July 14, 2021 Stadium Australia Sydney, New South Wales TBD

Who Won the State of Origin Series in 2020

Like most things last year, the State of Origin, usually a summer event, was postponed until the fall. In November, it was the Queensland Maroons that won the series 2-1. The Maroons took the first match last year, followed by the Blues really dominating in the second contest to even it at 1-1. The final match was a tight one, but Queensland prevailed, winning by six points in full time.

How to Watch State of Origin Live Stream: NSW vs QLD game 1



A national event of Super Bowl proportions in Australia, the State of Origin series is broadcast globally. On this side of the world, it will air on Fox Sports 2 and Rogers in the United States and Canada respectively.

Access to these channels can be limited, locked behind subscriptions to services like FuboTV or YouTube TV for $64.99 per month. They also are available with services from cable and satellite providers, which can be expensive in their own right, especially for the two months covering the State of Origin.

If you’re interested in watching the series, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. They don’t pay me to share this, but from one sports fan to another; I feel like it’s a service you should know about.

A legal stream with no VPN or contract required, PremiumTV enables you to watch the sporting and entertainment events that you’re interested in without paying for monthly services that roll over if you forget to cancel on time. PremiumTV is giving access to all three games in the State of Origin series for just $19.99.

