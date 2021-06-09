The NCAA Division Outdoor Track & Field Men’s and Women’s Championships begin today and last for the next four days. Participants advanced from the preliminary round in Jacksonville, Florida from May 26-29.

Keep an eye on Texas A&M University’s Athin Mu, who broke the women’s 400 and 800-meter NCAA records this season. She won the final of the Preliminary West round.

D1 Track & Field Championships Info

What NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships When Wednesday, June 9 – Saturday, June 12, 2021 Where Hayward Field – Eugene, OR TV Broadcast Watch on ESPN & ESPN 2

In the men’s field, Oregon’s Cole Hocker will hope to defend his home field, but Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse will be looking to make an impact as well. He is the defending 1500-meter champion and will look to repeat that this year.

LSU and Oregon will also be looking to continue their run of success in the men’s team competition. LSU also has the number one ranked women’s team, but USC will be hot on their heels.

Preliminary Round Highlights

According to the NCAA, there were several highlights from the qualifying rounds of the DI outdoor tack and field championships, including:

LSU’s Tonea Marshall ran a 12.44 in the 100 hurdles to become the fourth-fastest in collegiate history.

North Carolina A&T’s Cambrea Sturgis ran a 10.92 100m to be the fastest qualifier in the event.

Alabama’s Eilud Kipsang became the fourth fastest at running the men’s 1500m with a time of 3:35.49/

Alabama’s Tamara Clark became the fourth-fastest 200m runner in collegiate history with a time of 22.13.

Texas A&M’s Athing Mu broke the collegiate record in the women’s 400m with a time of 49.68.

In the discus competition, Arizona State’s Jorende van Klinken hit a mark of 64.44m — the seventh-best in collegiate history.

Championship Schedule

Wednesday, June 9 Decathlon 100 Meters & Decathlon Long Jump – 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Men’s Hammer – 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Decathlon Shot Put – 2:55 p.m. PT / 5:55 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Decathlon High Jump – 4:10 p.m. PT / 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN3 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship – 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU Men’s Pole Vault – 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship – 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Men’s Javelin – 6:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Men’s Long Jump – 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Men’s Shot Put – 7:10 p.m. PT / 10:10 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Individual events will be available via ESPN3 at espn.com/watch

Thursday, June 10 Decathlon 110 Meter Hurdles – 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Decathlon Discus – 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Decathlon Pole vault – 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Decathlon 100 Meter – 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Women’s Hammer – 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Decathlon Javelin – 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on ESPN3 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship – 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Women’s Pole Vault – 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Women’s Javelin – 4:45 p.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Women’s Long Jump – 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Women’s Shot Put – 5:40 p.m. PT / 8:40 p.m. ET on ESPN3 Individual events will be available via ESPN3 at espn.com/watch

How to watch 2021 College Track & Field Championships

The television provider for the D1 Outdoor Track & Field Championships is ESPN, which will air the games scattered across their various channels, including ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN 3 (OTT/Streaming). Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream.

For this reason, we recommend you check out SilverandBlackTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, SilverAndBlackTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events. For the Outdoor Track & Field Championships (ESPN U and ESPN 2), you can watch 4 days (9-12 June) games only in one place for just $14.99.

And we recommended espn.com/watch if you are looking for individual events, all individual events informations and streaming link here.

The post 2021 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Finals: Schedule, Preview, How to Watch Online appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 NCAA DI Outdoor Track and Field Finals: Schedule, Preview, How to Watch Online