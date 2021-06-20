The College World Series opened play on Saturday and continues Sunday from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska with the top-ranked team in the tournament. A double-elimination format, the No.2 Texas Longhorns and No.7 Mississippi State play their first games, as does No.3 Tennessee, taking on unranked Virginia.
|What
|2021 NCAA College World Series
|When
|Saturday, June 19 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Where
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Venue
|TD Ameritrade Park
|TV Broadcast
|ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU
|Live Stream
|PremiumTV
The Longhorns are undefeated since the postseason began, winning all of their games in both the Regionals and the Super Regionals. Ranked second in the nation, they already missed out on taking home the Big 12 championship. They’ll look to prove they are in fact the best team remaining and secure the national championship.
Game 4: Texas vs Mississippi State Live
The No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State baseball team is set to begin its College World Series run on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT against No. 2 Texas at TD Ameritrade Park. The game will be televised on ESPN2 also can stream from PremiumTV
Outside of a close 4-3 victory over South Florida at the Super Regional in Austin, Texas, the Longhorns have completely dominated. In their five games leading up to the College World Series, Texas outscored their opponents 42-12. With an NCAA-leading 2.89 team ERA, the bats have been loose and stress-free, helping them to find the success they have.
Over the season, the Bulldogs barely averaged more runs per game than the Longhorns, and one run would make the difference now. They say nothing worth having comes easy. As Mississippi State pursues their first national championship in the team’s history, the final stretch is definitely starting as hard as it can.
Where to Watch 2021 CWS Baseball Tournament Live Stream?
ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.
Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events.For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.99.
2021 College World Series Schedule
|Game
|Date / Time
|Matchup
|Result
|Game 1
|Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Stanford vs NC State
|TBD
|Game 2
|Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Vanderbilt vs Arizona
|TBD
|Game 3
|Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Tennessee vs Virginia
|TBD
|Game 4
|Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Texas vs Mississippi State
|TBD
|Game 5
|Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
|TBD
|Game 6
|Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
|TBD
|Game 7
|Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
|TBD
|Game 8
|Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
|TBD
|Game 9
|Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 10
|Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|World Series Semi-Final
|Game 11
|Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 12
|Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 13 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST
|Bracket 1 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|Game 14 (if necessary)
|Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|Bracket 2 Remaining Teams
|TBD
|World Series Final
|Finals Game 1
|Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
|Finals Game 2
|Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
|Finals Game 3 (if necessary)
|Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST
|SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2
|TBD
While Texas enters the playoff after cruising through the qualifiers, Mississippi State is definitely alert. In the Super Regionals, they faced elimination going to three games against No.10 Notre Dame.
It was a close affair for the Bulldogs, after they took the first game of the series by just one run, then lost the second game by eight runs. Despite a six-run second inning in the third game, the Irish put looked to threaten late, but Mississippi State held on for the 11-7 victory.
