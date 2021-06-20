The College World Series opened play on Saturday and continues Sunday from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska with the top-ranked team in the tournament. A double-elimination format, the No.2 Texas Longhorns and No.7 Mississippi State play their first games, as does No.3 Tennessee, taking on unranked Virginia.

What 2021 NCAA College World Series When Saturday, June 19 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Where Omaha, Nebraska Venue TD Ameritrade Park TV Broadcast ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

The Longhorns are undefeated since the postseason began, winning all of their games in both the Regionals and the Super Regionals. Ranked second in the nation, they already missed out on taking home the Big 12 championship. They’ll look to prove they are in fact the best team remaining and secure the national championship.

Game 4: Texas vs Mississippi State Live

The No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State baseball team is set to begin its College World Series run on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT against No. 2 Texas at TD Ameritrade Park. The game will be televised on ESPN2 also can stream from PremiumTV

Outside of a close 4-3 victory over South Florida at the Super Regional in Austin, Texas, the Longhorns have completely dominated. In their five games leading up to the College World Series, Texas outscored their opponents 42-12. With an NCAA-leading 2.89 team ERA, the bats have been loose and stress-free, helping them to find the success they have.

Over the season, the Bulldogs barely averaged more runs per game than the Longhorns, and one run would make the difference now. They say nothing worth having comes easy. As Mississippi State pursues their first national championship in the team’s history, the final stretch is definitely starting as hard as it can.

Where to Watch 2021 CWS Baseball Tournament Live Stream?



ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events.For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $19.99.

2021 College World Series Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State TBD Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona TBD Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia TBD Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State TBD Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser TBD Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner TBD Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser TBD Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner TBD Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

While Texas enters the playoff after cruising through the qualifiers, Mississippi State is definitely alert. In the Super Regionals, they faced elimination going to three games against No.10 Notre Dame.

It was a close affair for the Bulldogs, after they took the first game of the series by just one run, then lost the second game by eight runs. Despite a six-run second inning in the third game, the Irish put looked to threaten late, but Mississippi State held on for the 11-7 victory.

