In the second semifinal match of the 2021 Concacaf Nations League semifinals, Mexico takes on Costa Rica in hopes of facing the winner of the USA vs. Honduras game for the championship.

Match Details

When: June 3, 2021. 10:00 P.M. ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver (CO)

TV/Streaming: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision



Mexico Preview

Manager Gerardo Martino seems to have moved on from LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez, who is the top goalscorer in Mexico history with 52 goals in 109 appearances. LA Galaxy teammate Efrain Alvarez misses out on the squad as the 18-year old is still eligible to play for either Mexico or the United States. Jonathan dos Santos, who also plays professionally for LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer, misses out.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of Club America in Liga MX continues to hold the spine of El Tri with his 111 caps, while captain Andres Guardado brings 166 caps and 28 goals of experience to the fold. Napoli’s Hirving Lozano is perhaps the dangerman upfront for Mexico, scoring 14 goals in 44 appearances.

México Squad

GOALKEEPERS (3): Guillermo Ochoa (América), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas), Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

DEFENDERS (8): Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Unattached) Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Jorge Sanchez (America), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Andres Guardado (Captain – Betis), Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Diego Lainez (Betis), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (Chivas), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS (4): Jesus Corona (Porto), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Henry Martin (America) Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)

Costa Rica Preview

The most capped player for Costa Rica is Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Celso Borges with 131 caps. Borges has netted 23 goals during his international career. Former Fulham FC player Bryan Ruiz, now 35 years old, has 127 appearances for Costa Rica and has scored 26 times for his country. Ruiz returned to Costa Rica after a career abroad and scored seven times for Alajuelense this past season. He is one of five players from Alajuelense set to take part in the Nations League.

There are five players on the roster who play professionally in Major League Soccer, led by defender Francisco Calvo of Chicago Fire. The player to watch for Costa Rica is former Arsenal man Joel Campbell, who now plays for Leon in Liga MX. Campbell has scored 18 times in 96 caps for his country and is hitting the peak of his promising career.

Costa Rica Squad



GOALKEEPERS (3): Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense), Esteban Alvarado (Limon), Aaron Cruz (Saprissa)

DEFENDERS (8): Oscar Duarte (Levante), Kendall Wilson (Saprissa), Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Yael Lopez (Herediano), Aaron Salazar (Herediano), Bryan Oviedo (FC Copenhagen), Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati

MIDFIELDERS (9): Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Allan Cruz (FC Cincinnati), Randall Leal (Nashville), Luis Diaz (Columbus Crew), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense), Bernald Alfaro (Alajuelense), Alonso Martinez (Alajuelense)

FORWARDS (3): Joel Campbell (Leon), Felicio Brown (Wisla Krakow), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

