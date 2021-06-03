With a berth in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League championship match on the line, the United States Men’s National Team squares off against Honduras tonight in the semifinals in Denver.

Match Details

When: June 3, 2021. 7:30 PM ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver (CO)

TV/Streaming: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision

United States Preview

Coming off a 2-1 friendly loss to Switzerland, the United States National Team had the opportunity to train at elevation in Switzerland and get a 90-minute run out against challenging opposition.

Originally slated to take place in Arlington and Houston, both semifinals in the inaugural CONCACAF National League have been moved to Colorado. Missing from the squad that lost to Switzerland, recent UEFA Champions League winner and national team talisman Christian Pulisic and Manchester City (ENG) goalkeeper Zach Steffen have joined up with the squad for both the Nations League and the Gold Cup. Both are considered two of the first names on the team sheet for the United States.

LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget netted his seventh goal in 21 caps for the national team against Switzerland and looks set to be very much involved in manager Gregg Berhalter’s plans moving forward. Expect to see a lot of Juventus (ITA) midfielder Weston McKinnie, 18-year old Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund (GER), Timothy Weah of Lille (FRA), and Yunas Musah of Valencia (ESP) to bolster the American attack.

United States Squad

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS (8): John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (FC Barcelona), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Christian Pulisic (Captain – Chelsea FC), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille)

Honduras Preview

Two of the most experienced players on the Honduras squad ply their trade at Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer. Captain Maynor Figueroa brings 165 caps of experience to the fold as the most selected Honduras international of all-time, while 37-year old midfielder Boniek Garcia has been capped 126 times by his country.

Former Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis scored nine goals in 31 appearances for Boavista in his first season for the Portuguese Primeira Liga as his club finished in 13th position. Elis has scored 10 times for Honduras and is the leading scorer in the current squad.

Honduras held the United States to a 1-1 draw when they last met on September 5, 2017 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Honduras last beat the Americans 2-1 on February 6, 2013, with a victory at home during a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Honduras Squad

GOALKEEPERS (3): Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Edrick Menjivar (Olimpia), Alex Guity (Olimpia)

DEFENDERS (7): Maynor Figueroa (Captain – Houston Dynamo), Johnny Leveron (Olimpia), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Marcelo Pereira (Motagua), Kevin Alvarez (Norrkoping), Diego Rodriguez (Motagua), Elvin Oliva (Olimpia)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Bryan Acosta (FC Dallas), Alexander Lopez (Alajuelense), Rigoberto Rivas (Reggina), Deybi Flores (Olimpia), Jhow Benavidez (Real Espana), Walter Martinez (Motagua), Edwin Rodriguez (Olimpia), Kervin Arriaga (Marathon)

FORWARDS (4): Alberth Elis (Boavista), Anthony Lozano (Cadiz), Jonathan Toro (Chaves), Jorge Benguche (Boavista)

The post 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Semifinals: Honduras vs. United States Preview, Streaming information, Rosters appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Semifinals: Honduras vs. United States Preview, Streaming information, Rosters