A North American rivalry will be renewed on Sunday when Mexico faces off against the United States to determine the Concacaf Nations League champion.

Match Details

Mexico vs. United States

When: Sunday June 6, 2021 at 9:00 ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver (CO)

USA TV: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+. Univision USA, Univision Now, TUDN USA, TUDN App

Last Five Head-to-Head Matches

Nov. 12, 2016 – FIFA World Cup Qualifying: USA 1-2 MEX

June 11, 2017 – FIFA World Cup Qualifying: MEX 1-1 USA

Sept. 11, 2018 – International Friendly: USA 1-0 MEX

July 7, 2019 – CONCACAF Gold Cup: MEX 1-0 USA

Sept. 6, 2019 – International Friendly: USA 0-3 MEX

Mexico Preview

After a scoreless 90-minute stalemate, El Tri survived Costa Rica winning 5-4 on penalties to advance to the CONCACAF Nations League final against rival United States. Guillermo Ochoa (Club America, MEX) saved the day for Mexico, stopping Allan Cruz’s penalty attempt to seal a place in the final.

Mexico’s best chance came in the 39th minute when Hector Herrera’s right-footed effort was saved by Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira. Hirving Lozano of Napoli (ITA) went close in the 44th minute as Mexico continued to pile on the pressure. Four of Mexico’s 13 shots were on target as El Tri had 59 percent of possession.

Right before the final whistle to end normal time, the game was delayed several minutes due to the Anti-Discrimination protocol. Costa Rica, who made it to the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup, will face Honduras on Sunday in the third-place match.

United States Preview

It was not pretty, but the United States survived a heroic effort from Honduras with a 1-0 victory to advance to Sunday’s final in Denver. Emerging Young Boys (SWI) striker Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in just his fourth cap with an 89th-minute winner for the Stars and Stripes. Siebatcheu, originally on loan from Rennes, scored 13 goals across all competitions for Young Boys with the club exercising its clause to buy the 6’3 forward outright.

The USA controlled possession with 65 percent, while four of its 10 shots were on target. Manchester City (ENG) goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be pleased with the clean sheet along with his three saves.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, ENG), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, GER), and Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, GER) started up front in a 4-3-3 formation. It is a work in progress, but the USA have players like Tim Weah (Lille, FRA) and Yunas Musah (Valencia, ESP) to bring off the bench. Both insert loads of pace into the plans for the Americans.

What to Expect

If the United States is going to challenge the upper echelon countries of world football with its Golden Generation, it has to start beating the likes of Mexico to get there. On paper, the USA has a slightly better squad than Mexico. But, don’t expect Mexico to give up its place on the CONCACAF perch easily.

Pulisic is the dangerman for the United States and can be a match-winner in the blink of an eye. Lozano will make his presence known for Mexico pushing forward to give the United States center backs a massive test.

Predicition: Mexico 1-1 USA (Mexico wins 4-3 on penalties)

