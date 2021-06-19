Two unranked teams remain among the NCAA’s best this year as the College World Series begins this weekend; who will advance to this year’s final in Omaha, Nebraska?

It’s been a spring full of upsets in college baseball, with No.6 TCU, No.11 Old Dominion, No.15 Florida failing to survive the Regionals. The drama continued in the Super Regionals where N.C. State pulled off the upset of top-ranked Arkansas, winning their series 2-1.

CWS 2021 Event Details

What 2021 NCAA College World Series When Saturday, June 19 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Where Omaha, Nebraska Venue TD Ameritrade Park TV Broadcast ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU Live Stream PremiumTV

The stage is now set for the playoff bracket, and in as many as 11 days, a College World Series champion will be crowned. Still alive is No.3 Vanderbilt, the reigning champions from 2019 after last year’s season was canceled due to the pandemic.

No.2 Texas and unranked Virginia have something to say about it first, looking to pick up their first titles since 2005 and 2015 respectively. The only remaining program to have a CWS title is No.9 Stanford who went back-to-back in 1987 and 1988.

NCAA College World Series Games Preview

CWS 2021: Stanford vs N.C. State Live



It’s been a hot run for the Wolfpack of N.C. State since losing to Duke in May’s ACC Championship Final. After scoring eight runs in consecutive wins in the Regionals, they smoked No.18 Louisiana Tech in the Regional Final, 14-7.

No.1 Arkansas gave them a rude awakening in the first Super Regional game, dominating N.C. State 21-2. The Wolfpack responded appropriately, picking up one-run victories in the next two games to take the series.

Stanford themselves had a slight uphill to reach the CWS playoffs, first surviving a three-game series with No.17 U.C. Irvine in the Regionals. They hit their stride, however, quite literally, taking the Regionals and then running through No.8 Texas Tech in two games, outscoring the Red Raiders 24-3.

Stanford and N.C. State will take the field on Saturday, June 19, with the first pitch at 2 p.m. EST. Watch Online



Where to Watch NCAA College World Series Games



ESPN is the official broadcast partner of the NCAA College World Series and Women’s College World Series. The network will air the games between ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU.

Because the channels change, it may be difficult to find every game, let alone find a good stream. For this reason, I recommend you check out PremiumTV. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, PremiumTV offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events.

For the NCAA College World Series, you can watch all of the games in one place for just $34.99.

2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament College World Series Schedule

Game Date / Time Matchup Result Game 1 Saturday, June 19 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Stanford vs NC State TBD Game 2 Saturday, June 19 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Vanderbilt vs Arizona TBD Game 3 Sunday, June 20 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Tennessee vs Virginia TBD Game 4 Sunday, June 20 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Texas vs Mississippi State TBD Game 5 Monday, June 21 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser TBD Game 6 Monday, June 21 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner TBD Game 7 Tuesday, June 22 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser TBD Game 8 Tuesday, June 22 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner TBD Game 9 Wednesday, June 23 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 10 Thursday, June 24 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Semi-Final Game 11 Friday June 25 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 12 Friday June 25 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD Game 13 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST Bracket 1 Remaining Teams TBD Game 14 (if necessary) Saturday, June 26 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST Bracket 2 Remaining Teams TBD World Series Final Finals Game 1 Monday, June 28 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 2 Tuesday, June 29 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD Finals Game 3 (if necessary) Wednesday, June 30 @ 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 TBD

