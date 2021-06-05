The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes takes place this evening in New York. There is a stacked field for this third and final leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, even with Medina Sprint, the winner of the Kentucky Derby was suspended. Belmont Stakes is the longest of the triple crown races, measuring at 1.5 miles or 12 furlongs.

What Belmont Stakes 2021 Where Belmont Park, Elmont, New York When 6.00 PM (estimated) TV Channel NBCSN Live Stream RacePass.online (worldwide)

A live audience limited to 11,000 will be allowed to attend as long as they have proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test required for entry.

Rombauer will be looking for a second consecutive trip to the Winner’s Circle as the colt raced past Medina Sprint to win the 146th Preakness Stakes.

Early betting odds have Essential Quality as a favorite with 2-to-1 odds. Rombauer is behind Essential Quality with 3-to-1 odds and Hot Rod Charlie is riding 7-to-2 odds.

NBC is televising the race and will begin coverage at 5 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

Streaming will be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. RacePass will also be streaming the race. If you are looking for contractless cord-cutter services from any location over the world, then we recommend you check out RacePass. A no-contract service that doesn’t need a VPN either, RacePass offers a la carte access to sports and entertainment events.

2021 Belmont Stakes horses

1. Bourbonic, Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche

2. Essential Quality, Brad Cox, Luis Saez

3. Rombauer, Michael McCarthy, John Velazquez

4. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug O’Neill, Flavien Prat

5. France Go de Ina, Hideyuki Mori, Ricardo Santana Jr.

6. Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr.

7. Rock Your World, John Sadler, Joel Rosario

8. Overtook, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco

The Belmont is the final test for horses seeking a Triple Crown title. Horses have an additional week of rest between races as opposed to the Preakness, but the Belmont is also the longest race of the three.

Belmont Park is only a few miles away from New York City, and city dwellers can just hop on the Long Island Rail Road for a day at the races. In non-COVID years, the annual Belmont Festival features several days packed with racing and other events.

Who won the 2020 Belmont Stakes?

Barclay Tagg’s Tiz the Law kicked off a scrambled 2020 Triple Crown by becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since Forester in 1882. Ownership group Sackatoga Stable previously partnered with Tagg to field unlikely 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide. Tiz the Law went on to win the Travers Stakes at Saratoga in convincing fashion. He headed south to Churchill Downs as the favorite in the 146th Kentucky Derby but fell short behind eventual Horse of the Year Authentic. After finishing sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, he was retired to stud at Ashford Stud, Coolmore’s stateside breeding operation

