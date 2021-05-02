After yet another victory Saturday by Scott Dixon at Texas Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series will try to put the brakes on the six-time series champion Sunday (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in the XPEL 375 — the second half of twin start times this weekend at the 1.5-mile oval.

Dates: May 2, 2021

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Racepass

It’s the first time in 10 years that Texas has played host to an IndyCar race weekend doubleheader. Dixon dominated the Saturday opener, leading 206 of 212 laps and fending off Team Penske rookie Scott McLaughlin in his fifth victory at Texas and second consecutive at the 1.5-mile oval.

The 2021 season has opened with three winners in three races with Dixon, Alex Palou (who won the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park) and Colton Herta (who led 97 of 100 laps from the pole position to win the Grand Prix of Texas).

Six-time and defending series champion Scott Dixon still is seeking his first victory at the track but has six runner-up finishes at Barber (including the past two races). 24 drivers have entered the race, including IndyCar Series debutants Jimmie Johnson.

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup Sunday in the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway (Position, car number, driver, manufacturer):

2021 XPEL 375 starting lineup

1st – Scott Dixon

2nd – Alex Palou

3rd – Will Power

4th – Pato O’Ward

5th – Jack Harvey

6th – Josef Newgarden

7th – Scott McLaughlin

8th – Simon Pagenaud

9th – Graham Rahal

10th – Colton Herta

11th – Takuma Sato

12th – Rinus VeeKay

13th – Marcus Ericsson

14th – Sebastien Bourdais

15th – Alexander Rossi

16th – Pietro Fittipaldi

17th – Felix Rosenqvist

18th – Ed Jones

19th – Ed Carpenter

20th – Tony Kanaan

21st – Ryan Hunter-Reay

22nd – James Hinchcliffe

23rd – Dalton Kellett

24th – Conor Daly

How to watch XPEL 375 Indy Grand Prix of Texas?

