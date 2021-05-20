Preparations for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games continue throughout this year, and up next is this weekâ€™s 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. Hosted at Curl Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland, the Olympic qualifying event starts on Monday, May 17 with round-robin preliminary games

The co-ed action builds over the week, entering the semi-finals on Saturday, and ending with the bronze and gold medal games on Sunday.

After the 2020 tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden enters as defending champions, with one-half of their 2019 gold medal team. Oskar Erikkson returns to defend for Sweden, this time paired with Almida De Val. The duo is one of eight new pairings competing in their first World Mixed Doubles Championship together.

How the standings look in Group A and B after day two at the World Mixed Doubles! #WMDCC2021 #Roadto2022 pic.twitter.com/UfB4PK4hRd — World Curling (@worldcurling) May 18, 2021

In addition to a world championship title, the 20 participating nations are vying for one of the seven spots at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games available through the tournament. The top seven finishers will join China in the rink next year; China automatically qualifies as the host nation for the games.

New Restrictions for the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, there was already a plan to narrow the field of competition at the World Mixed Doubles. According to the World Curling Federation (WCF), last yearâ€™s tournament in Kelowna, Canada was supposed to debut the 20-nation field. For the majority of the 13-year history of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, any Member Associations could enter. In 2019 entries were limited to 48 Member Associations.

While the number of teams has been changed, the competition format remains the same, utilizing group-play. The 20 teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, each containing 10 teams.

Group A Group B Australia China Canada England Czech Republic Estonia Spain Finland Germany Japan Hungary Norway Italy New Zealand Korea Switzerland RCF* Sweden Scotland United States *Per the Arbitration of Sport Decision in December, Russian â€œteams that have qualified for the world championships will be known by the acronym â€˜RCFâ€™ in all official records and communications.â€� For more information on the conditions set forth regarding Russian representation at the tournament, check out the decision HERE.

Current Group Standings

Standing Position Group A Win Loss 1 Canada 4 1 1 Italy 4 1 2 Scotland 4 1 4 Czech 3 2 4 Germany 3 2 6 Hungary 2 3 6 Korea 2 3 6 RCF* 2 3 9 Australia 1 4 10 Spain 0 5 *Per the Arbitration of Sport Decision in December, Russian â€œteams that have qualified for the world championships will be known by the acronym â€˜RCFâ€™ in all official records and communications.â€� For more information on the conditions set forth regarding Russian representation at the tournament, check out the decision HERE.

Standing Position Group B Win Loss 1 Sweden 5 0 2 Norway 4 1 3 Japan 3 2 3 New Zealand 3 2 3 Switzerland 3 2 3 United States 3 2 7 China 1 4 7 England 1 4 7 Estonia 1 4 7 Finland 1 4

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Live Stream: TV guide

Peoples can watch the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship draws will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada with live streaming available via TSN.ca and the TSN app.

But TSN will coverage the match on 21st May, so if you are looking for Team Canada’s Curling game, please check out PremiumTV where you can watch full tournament games only for $9.99.

As well as the fans of the United States and worldwide stream lover can watch the 2021 WMDCC match online via PremiumTV. Check the below games are available on your TV.

Draw B3: World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship TV Schedule (May 18)

If you are looking for today’s curling games on tv, you should check the schedule for Tuesday, May 18. You can’t stream or watch all games on TV channels, due to the COVID-19 restriction. Below today’s curling matches will coverage on TV channels.

Upcoming Televised Games â€“ Thursday, May 20, 2021

Date Teams Time May 20, 2021 RCF vs. Hungary 7:30 AM ET May 20, 2021 Japan vs. New Zealand 11:00 AM ET May 20, 2021 Canada vs. Scotland 2:30 AM ET May 20, 2021 USA vs. Switzerland 6:00 PM

Round Robin Session A 7 â€“ Canada vs Scotland Live at 2:30 pm EST

Canada (4-1) enters their second game of the day, this time taking on the host-nation Scotland. On Wednesday, the Canadians got eight points hung on themselves by Australia, losing 8-5 in the Aussieâ€™s first win. They found eight points of their own later that afternoon against Korea (2-3), winning 8-3, keeping the Great White North on top of Group A.

Scotland split their Wednesday contests as well, first falling 7-6 to RCF, then defeating the Czech Republic 7-5. Their first game on Thursday is against Germany (3-2). A win against Canada could push them into a tie for first place. A Canadian victory, however, could further cement their top standing, helping them secure a spot in the semi-final.

Mixed Doubles Curling Playoffs and Medal Games Schedule

Nations will each play six contests within their group, with the top six teams reaching the playoffs on Saturday, May 22. The top teams from each group will advance directly to the semi-final, while the second-place team from Group A will play the third-place team from Group B and vice-versa. The winners advance to play the group leaders in the semi-final, while the losers are eliminated.

On Sunday, May 23, the winning teams from the semi-final games will square off in Curling Aberdeen for the gold medal game. Before the championship contest, the losing teams from the semi-final will battle for the podium in the bronze medal game.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 Qualification Game – 5am EST / 2am PST

Semi-Final – 11am EST / 8am PST Semi-Final – 2:30pm EST / 11:30am PST Sunday, May 23, 2021 Bronze Medal Game – 5am EST / 2am PST Gold Medal Game – 10am EST / 7am PST

