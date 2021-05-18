Preparations for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games continue throughout this year, and up next is this weekâ€™s 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. Hosted at Curl Aberdeen in Aberdeen, Scotland, the Olympic qualifying event starts on Monday, May 17 with round-robin preliminary games

The co-ed action builds over the week, entering the semi-finals on Saturday, and ending with the bronze and gold medal games on Sunday.

After the 2020 tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden enters as defending champions, with one-half of their 2019 gold medal team. Oskar Erikkson returns to defend for Sweden, this time paired with Almida De Val. The duo is one of eight new pairings competing in their first World Mixed Doubles Championship together.

In addition to a world championship title, the 20 participating nations are vying for one of the seven spots at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games available through the tournament. The top seven finishers will join China in the rink next year; China automatically qualifies as the host nation for the games.

Mixed Doubles Curling Live Streaming Info

Dates: Monday, May 17 – Sunday, May 23, 2021 Times: 5/17 – Matches at 2:20pm EST & 4pm EST

5/18-5/21- Matches at 4am EST, 7:30am EST, 11am EST, and 2:30pm EST Location: Curling Aberdeen – Aberdeen, Scotland TV Broadcast: Canadian and American Games are carried on Olympic Channel USA

*The 5/19 Canada vs Korea contest will be on TSN exclusively. Live Stream Platform: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

New Restrictions for the 2021 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, there was already a plan to narrow the field of competition at the World Mixed Doubles. According to the World Curling Federation (WCF), last yearâ€™s tournament in Kelowna, Canada was supposed to debut the 20-nation field. For the majority of the 13-year history of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, any Member Associations could enter. In 2019 entries were limited to 48 Member Associations.

While the number of teams has been changed, the competition format remains the same, utilizing group-play. The 20 teams have been divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, each containing 10 teams.

Group A Group B Australia China Canada England Czech Republic Estonia Spain Finland Germany Japan Hungary Norway Italy New Zealand Korea Switzerland RCF* Sweden Scotland United States *Per the Arbitration of Sport Decision in December, Russian â€œteams that have qualified for the world championships will be known by the acronym â€˜RCFâ€™ in all official records and communications.â€� For more information on the conditions set forth regarding Russian representation at the tournament, check out the decision HERE.

Mixed Doubles Curling Playoffs and Medal Games Schedule

Nations will each play six contests within their group, with the top six teams reaching the playoffs on Saturday, May 22. The top teams from each group will advance directly to the semi-final, while the second-place team from Group A will play the third-place team from Group B and vice-versa. The winners advance to play the group leaders in the semi-final, while the losers are eliminated.

Where Can I watch 2021 World Mixed Doubles Championship Curlings games via live stream?

Select World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship draws will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada with live streaming available via TSN.ca and the TSN app.

But TSN will coverage the match on 21st May, so if you are looking for Team Canadas Curling today, please check out PremiumTV where you can watch full tournament games only for $9.99.

On Sunday, May 23, the winning teams from the semi-final games will square off in Curling Aberdeen for the gold medal game. Before the championship contest, the losing teams from the semi-final will battle for the podium in the bronze medal game.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 Qualification Game – 5am EST / 2am PST

Semi-Final – 11am EST / 8am PST Semi-Final – 2:30pm EST / 11:30am PST Sunday, May 23, 2021 Bronze Medal Game – 5am EST / 2am PST Gold Medal Game – 10am EST / 7am PST

