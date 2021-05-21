The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) 2021 World Championship is underway, and the home team is set to take the ice in Riga, Latvia. It will be a tough task for the Latvians right out of the gate as group play begins. Their first opponent in the tournament is an NHL-stacked Canadian National Team. Canada took the bronze at the tournament in 2019.

Latvia vs Canada Match Details:

What: IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship

When: Friday, May 21Â at 1:15 PM ET

Where: Minsk, Belarus

TV Coverage: TSN Network

Live Stream: HockeyPass (worldwide)

Canada and Latvia are both competing in Group A at this yearâ€™s World Championship, along with six other nations. Their competition includes the United States, Finland, and Germany. On the other side of the bracket is Group B. Teams compete in the preliminaries against each of the teams in their own group. The two groups collide in the playoffs. Group B’s eight teams include Sweden, Switzerland, and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team.

Latvia has never earned a medal at the IIHF World Championship, though they reached the playoffs as recently as 2018. They were eliminated in the first round by the eventual champion, Sweden. In 2019, Latvia missed the playoffs by just one win, finishing with a record of 3-4. On the other bench, Canada has won the World Championshipâ€™s gold medal 26 times, the second-most in the tournamentâ€™s history. They have earned 50 medals in total, including 15 silver and nine bronze medals. Canada last won gold in 2016, going back-to-back after winning in 2015 as well.

How to watch Latvia vs Canada match online

NHL Network is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 IIHF Men’s Hockey games and TSN will stream all Team Canada match.

For Teams Canada fanâ€™s watch, Latvia vs Canada live stream on TSN or TSN live all of playoffs games, and Latvia fans can watch in PremiumTV (OTT)

The best service for worldwide fans for the IIHF Hockey Championship is PremiumTV, Where you can watch full tournament coverage online as well as Playoffs and championships games.

Teams of IIHF World Championship 2021



p class=”block-element__p”>Sixteen teams, divided into two groups of eight, are participating.

Group A Group B ROC Canada Sweden Finland Czech Republic United States Switzerland Germany Slovakia Latvia Denmark Norway Belarus Italy Great Britain Kazakhstan Most recently, the U.S. finished seventh of 16 teams in the 83rd edition of the IIHF Menâ€™s World Championship in 2019 with wins in five of eight games (4-1-0-3/w-OTW-otl-l) and has gone 19-7 over the last three world championships. To date, the U.S. has earned 12 podium finishes, including one gold medal (1933), four silver medals(1950, 1939, 1934, 1931), and seven bronze medals (2018, 2015, 2013, 2004, 1996, 1952, 1949). Matches of the 2021 IIHF World Championship in the Latvian capital of Riga and the Belarusian capital of Minsk were moved to be played between May 21 and June 6, 2021.

