The green flag officially flies on the Formula 1 season on Sunday, May 23 with the F1 Monaco GP taking place in theÂ Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

The Monaco Grand Prix was canceled last year due to Covid-19, the first time ever since 1954. As per the Monaco GP 2021 schedule, the main race will take place from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23. Here is a look at how to watch Monaco Grand Prix main race in India, the Monaco Grand Prix stream details, and our preview for the same.

F1 Monaco GP 2021 Race Details

What Monaco Grand Prix 2021 Where Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. Whern 23rd May 2021 at 9 am ET TV Channel SKY/FOX/TSN Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

What just happened..???! Charles Leclerc has his 8th pole position; and his and Ferrari’s first since Mexico 2019 Championship leader Lewis Hamilton will start 7th #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Jcjy4WvZE2 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021 Lewis Hamilton has made his best-ever start to a season, winning three of the four races so far, overcoming a mistake in Italy to win in Portugal and Spain, and open up a 14-point lead at the top over Red Bullâ€™s Max Verstappen.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix? However, that lead could be wiped out come Sunday evening as he will have to battle from seventh on the grid this weekend, with Charles Leclerc on pole for Ferrari at his home race ahead of Verstappen in second. The race will start at 9:00 AM ET on Sunday 23 May. How to watch on TV The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 9 am ET How to watch online F1 from anywhere?

Existing Sky Sports customers live to stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices. NOW customers can watch the race through their $6.99 Day Membership, all without a contract. PremiumTV is available to full-season F1 races. You can watch F1 Monaco from anywhere without cable. Qualifying Result of Monaco F1

1 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 10.346secs 2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:10.576 4 Carlos Sainz Jr (Spa) Ferrari. 1:10.611 5 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:10.620 6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:10.900 7 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:11.095 8 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:11.419 9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:11.573 10 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.779 11 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:11.486 12 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:11.598 13 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:11.600 14 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:11.642 15 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:11.830 16 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.096 17 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:12.205 18 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:12.366 19 Nikita Mazepin (Raf) Haas F1 1:12.958 Formula 1 Monaco GP Live 20 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 No time set Thursday, May 20 Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST Saturday, May 22 Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST Sunday, May 23 Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST What channel is Monaco Formula one Race being on air? The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on RacePass at 9 am EST in May 23. You can get started with RacePass at a one-time payment of $6.99. They offer a simple pricing system. Just pay once and enjoy the full coverage of the F1 Monaco GP. In Latin America, Fox Sports and ESPN will both have coverage, while RDS, TSN and Discovery Velocity will broadcast the race in Canada. Monaco Grand Prix 2021 Preview According to Radio Times Hamilton is on the verge of breaking out at the top of the F1 driver standings once again after just a handful of races. The British star leads Max Verstappen by 14 points and will fancy his chances recording another victory here. Red Bull needs Verstappen to provide an even more stern challenge to Hamilton in the coming weeks. He is closer to the Mercedes man in 2021, but to stand a chance of winning the championship, the Dutch superstar must begin to win races consistently, starting here. McLaren has enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign with Lando Norris particularly impressive. He sits fourth in the overall standings, close behind Valtteri Bottas. Read more here 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:10.601

