In a rare occurrence, two clubs from England will both travel to the neutral territory at Estadio Dragao in Porto, Portugal on Saturday, May 29 for the 2021 UEFA Champions League final to decide who will hoist the most prestigious trophy club football globally.

English Premier League Champions Manchester City are looking for its first Champions League trophy in club history and will have to face familiar league opposition to reach what most City fans would consider the ultimate dream. Chelsea, winners in 2011-12, have been resurgant since the turn of the year and have all the credentials to win its second European crown in team history.

For Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, winning the Champions League has been the ultimate hurdle to clear after the club found unprecedented success over the last decade. Guaridola has led the Cityzens to eight major trophies since joining the club on July 1, 2016.

City’s English Premier League triumph this past season was the third for Guardiola and his ninth domestic league title since winning three at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich before coming to Manchester. Guardiola has also won an FA Cup and four English League Cup trophies thus far.

Saturday’s final will be the third time the two clubs have met on the pitch since January 3, 2021. City claimed a 3-1 away win at Stamford Bridge over Chelsea thanks to three goals in the first 34 minutes coming from Iikay Gundogan, Phil Foden, and Kevin De Bryune. Just 22 days later, club legend Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager after 19 months in charge with the club in ninth place in the Premier League.

Enter Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked as manager of Paris St-Germain on Christmas Eve 2020 despite winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles to include a domestic treble in the 2019-20 season. Tuchel put an instant spark into Chelsea after replacing Lampard, climbing the league table from ninth to a fourth-place finish and Champions League qualification. Despite its top four finish, Chelsea finished 19 points behind the champions at the end of the season. Tuchel has won both head-to-head encounters against Guardiola since taking over, including a 2-1 win over City in the FA Cup semi final on April 17 and a 2-1 victory on May 8 thanks to an injury time winner from Marcos Alonso.

Manchester City

City’s leading scorer this season is Gundogan with 16, while English youngster Phil Foden has dazzled with 16 goals. Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Gabriel Jesus all have netted 14 times for Manchester City this season. The danger man, however, is De Bryune as he is considered one of the top overall players in the Premier League.

Chelsea FC

For Chelsea, Timo Werner’s form has improved somewhat following his move from RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga. Werner joins Tammy Abraham with a team-high 12 goals. Mason Mount, Jorginho, and Kai Havertz are players to watch for Chelsea, while American Christian Pulisic is likely to start on the bench for the London club.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final

In the U.S., Univision and CBS have broadcasting rights for UEFA competitions, so the game will be available on networks such as TUDN, Univision and UniMas.

The final itself, as the rest of the competition is only available on BT Sport. Coverage itself gets underway at 6pm BST on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

