Itâ€™s a battle of the defeated between neighbors Canada and the United States at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship on Sunday afternoon. Both teams surprisingly enter their second preliminary games after losing their first.

Match Details

Dates Friday, May 21 – Sunday, June 6, 2021 Location Riga, Latvia Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Channel NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada) Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

On the first day of the tournament, the Canadians (0-1) were stunned by (Latvia (1-0-1-0). The hosts not only scored a pair of goals on Friday but kept Canada out of goal for all three frames. With Latvia entering the World Championship ranked 10, compared to Canadaâ€™s ranking of fifth, it was definitely a shockingly poor performance from Canada.

The United States (0-1) loss in their first game on Saturday was rather expected, though couldâ€™ve been avoided. Sure, they fell to top-ranked Finland (1-0), but aside from the second period had a shutout. The middle frame was where all the action happened for both teams, with no penalties in the first or third periods. All of the scoring was limited to the second period as well, where Finland took the victory 2-1.

Both the Americans and the Canadians are looking for an offensive start on Sunday. Canada is looking to wake the offense and find the net for the first time. With stacked NHL-talent rosters on both benches, thereâ€™s a lot of familiarity with each other. Itâ€™s hard to say which team has an advantage if in fact one of them does.

USA Last Match Preview

Finland used a stellar performance in net by goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to defeat the U.S. 2-1 at Arena Riga on Saturday.

Atte Ohtamaa opened the scoring for Finland and Iiro Pakarinen had the game-winning goal in the second period. Jason Robertson had the lone goal for the Americans.

Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen

â€œThe USA was excellent today,â€� Finland head coach Jukka Jalonen said. â€œTheyâ€™re a very strong and disciplined team. We had quite big problems in the third period, but fortunately our goalie Olkinuora was great in our net.â€�

Team Canada last match preview

While the Russia game provided some late dramatics, and Germany had no problem finding the net, perhaps the shocker of day one of the IIHF World Championship was host country Latvia absolutely stunning Canada with a 2-0 shutout. Canada is a consistent force in international play and theyâ€™ve had repeated success against Latvia. In the all-time history between the two teams, Latvia had 11 losses and a tie and gets their first win regardless if it was the Worlds, Olympics, World Juniors and U18. This was also the first time these teams played in Riga since an 11-0 drubbing of Latvia by Canada in 2006.

