On Friday morning, the 2021 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour will enter its single-elimination rounds on the sand in Sochi, Russia. The men’s pool qualifiers at the four-star tournament will conclude in the morning to decide who moves on. The women’s field has already been determined and will get right into the tournament rounds.

Event Details

What FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Dates May 25 – May 30, 2021 Venue SportInn Location Sochi, Russia How to watch PremiumTV

Canada and United States Women’s Volleyball Update



The United States has three teams that have advanced to the elimination rounds. Their neighbors to the North sent three teams into the tournament, and all three remain still remain.

Watch Volleyball Here

Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes are looking to be the youngest beach team in USA Volleyball history to reach the Olympics. After winning their pool group, the duo has received a bye for the first round of elimination matches.

Joining America’s Sponcil / Claes duo with a bye to the second round is Canada’s team of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson. The two won both of their matches in Pool D, sweeping both games without surrendering a set.

USA and Canada VNL 2021 Schedule

Time (EST / CST / PST) Men’s / Women’s – Round Team 1 Team 2 2 AM / 1 AM / 11 PM (Thursday) Men’s – Pool A Krasilnikov

Stoyanovsky

– Russia Bourne

Crabb Tr.

– USA 2:50 AM / 1:50 AM / 11:50 PM (Thursday) Men’s – Pool A Perusic

Schweiner

– Czech Republic Lucena

Dalhausser

– USA 3:40 AM / 2:40 AM / 12:40 AM Women’s – Round 1 Van Iersel

Ypma

– Netherlands Megan

Nicole

– Canada 4:30 AM / 3:30 AM / 1:30 AM Women’s – Round 1 Alix

April

– USA Pavan

Melissa

– Canada 4:30 AM / 3:30 AM / 1:30 AM Women’s – Round 1 Taiana Lima

Talita

– Brazil Sockman

Kolinske

– USA 5:20 AM / 4:20 AM / 2:20 AM Men’s – Pool F Gibb

Crabb Ta.

– USA Andre

George

– Brazil 8 AM / 7 AM / 5 AM Women’s – Round 2 Bansley

Brandie

– Canada Van Iersel / Ypma vs Megan / Nicole 8:50 AM / 7:50 AM / 5:50 AM Women’s – Round 2 Sponcil

Claes

– USA Winner of Alix / April vs Pavan / Melissa

Playing in the first round on Friday morning is the USA’s Alexandra Lineman with April Ross against the Canadian team of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes. Both teams split their respective pool contests with one win and one loss. There is, however, a little extra energy to this one, as it was Pavan and Paredes who handed eliminated Brooke Sweat and Kerry Walsh-Jennings. The winner of that match between Pavan / Paredes and Alix / April will play against the German team of Laura Ludwig and Margareta Kozuch.

Canada’s other team is the sibling pairing of Megan and Nicole McNamara have already seen Ludwig / Kozuch, handing the sisters their loss in pool play. The two rebounded with a 2-0 match win over Ishii / Murakami. Paired against Van Iersel / Ypma of the Netherlands, a Round 1 victory would pair put them against fellow Canadians Bansley and Brandie.

The USA’s other team in the first round of Kelly Kolinske and Emily Stockman will play one of the four Brazillian teams to advance, Taiana Lima and Talita da Rocha Antunes. Both teams split their pool play matches 1-1 to reach the elimination rounds. If Stockman and Kolinske can advance to the second round, they’ll be put against fellow Americans Sponcil and Claes.

What Channel is airing Live VNL FIVA World Volleyball



No networks are carrying the FIVA World Tour action from Sochi. For a legitimate stream, we recommend PremiumTV. With no contract or VPN needed, PremiumTV is the place to go to for entertainment and sporting events. For the rest of the tournament, PremiumTV is offering both men’s and women’s matches for just $7.99 one-time.

United States Men’s Volleyball



The Canadians only sent one team to Sochi, but they didn’t qualify for pool play. The American’s however, sent five teams, of which three remain. After the first matches of pool play at this stop on the World Tour, two of the teams are looking good to advance.

Nicholas Lucena and Philip Dalhausser took their first contest against the Latvian pairing of Samoilvs and Smedins. On Friday they’ll take on the other winners in their group, the Czech Republic’s Perusic and Schweiner. America’s other winning men’s team in early pool action was Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, who beat Germany’s Ehlers/Fluggen team 2-1. Their opponents to secure a bye through the first round are Krasilnikov and Stoyanovskiy of Russia.

Looking to stay alive and advance to the elimination rounds is the USA’s team of Jacob Gibb and Taylor Crabb. Taylor is the brother of Trevor, and the two once competed as teammates. Gibb and Taylor lost their first match of the pool 2-1 to Austria’s Seidl Robb / Waller. They’ll take on Brazil’s Andre / George for the chance to advance

The post [VNL] Volleyball Nations League 2021 Live Stream: Schedule for Men’s and Women’s Volleyball appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [VNL] Volleyball Nations League 2021 Live Stream: Schedule for Men’s and Women’s Volleyball