On Saturday, May 9, fighting fans around the globe will be glued to their TVs, cellphones, computers, or whatever device they have their DAZN account available on, as the fighting streaming service will be exclusively airing the Canelo vs Saunders fight.

Coverage of the full card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and ring walk for the main event are expected at around 10 p.m. That will depend on the length of the undercard, which features Unification topped by a WBC flyweight title between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo. Start Watching LIVE Boxing

Heâ€™s a slippery southpaw who likes to move in and out and score points before getting back out to avoid danger.

Saunders was last in the ring in December of 2020, winning by unanimous decision over Martin Murray. Saunders boxed well and moved around the ring in a classic stay-busy fight to prepare him after some ofttimes due to COVID-19.

Canelo isnâ€™t the only heavy-handed boxer Saunders has faced, as he looked spectacular against David Lemieux back in 2017, but heâ€™ll have to have another performance similar to that and keep his guard up to avoid the onslaught from Canelo.

Alvarez likely looks at this fight with Saunders as a way to get him closer to unifying the 168 lb. division. Heâ€™s already got the WBA and WBC belts. If heâ€™s able to bear Saunders, heâ€™ll very likely looking for the last piece of the puzzle in. A matchup with IBF champion Caleb Plant.

Hereâ€™s what you need to know to watch the fights for Alveraz vs Saunders PPV

Date: May 8Â | Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV Stream: LIVE

Canelo vs. Saunders Fight Preview

Heâ€™s a slippery southpaw who likes to move in and out and score points before getting back out to avoid danger.

Saunders was last in the ring in December of 2020, winning by unanimous decision over Martin Murray. Saunders boxed well and moved around the ring in a classic stay-busy fight to prepare him after some ofttimes due to COVID-19.

Canelo isnâ€™t the only heavy-handed boxer Saunders has faced, as he looked spectacular against David Lemieux back in 2017, but heâ€™ll have to have another performance similar to that and keep his guard up to avoid the onslaught from Canelo.

Alvarez likely looks at this fight with Saunders as a way to get him closer to unifying the 168 lb. division. Heâ€™s already got the WBA and WBC belts. If heâ€™s able to bear Saunders, heâ€™ll very likely looking for the last piece of the puzzle in. A matchup with IBF champion Caleb Plant.

While Alvarez has had some strange names on his boxing resume, heâ€™s also taken on just about everyone. He used his one loss against Floyd Mayweather as a lesson that he needed better boxing skills and could not rely just on his punching power, something that has become quite impressive lately.

This likely wonâ€™t be the stand in the middle and slug matchup that everyone would like since Saunders fights a very different style, and there was a reason he wanted a larger ring, but the question will be if Saunders can take the constant pressure of Caneloâ€™s offense when the punches start coming.

Canelo Alvarez bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-9

Reach: 70.5 inches

Billy Joe Saunders bio

Nationality: English

Born: August 30, 1989

Height: 5-11

Reach: 71 inches

Saunders vs Canelo Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders (WBC, WBA & WBO super middleweight title bout)

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama (WBO junior flyweight title bout)

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho (junior middleweight bout)

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera (heavyweight bout)

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo (junior lightweight bout)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza (lightweights bout)

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek (welterweight bout)

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. TBA (welterweight bout)

The post Viewrs guide to watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream: World Unify Titles Boxing ‘Alvarez Fight’ FREE appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Viewrs guide to watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream: World Unify Titles Boxing ‘Alvarez Fight’ FREE