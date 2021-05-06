The WGC-Dell Technologies Wells Fargo Championship begins Thursday at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The opening round will get underway on Thursday and will feature ten of the top 15 players in the world all vying for a chance to take home the trophy. Start watching golf stream online here

2021 Wells Fargo Championship Live

When: Thursday, May 6

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m.

Live stream online:

In terms of the golf course this event will give players one last look at Quail Hollow before the 2022 Presidents Cup. Next yearâ€™s tournament will be played at TPC Potomac as Quail Hollow prepares to host the contest between the USA and International sides.

Given the quality of the field, and the tournamentâ€™s propensity to lead to a tight finish, we could be in for a very exciting week indeed.

Rounds 1-2 — Thursday and Friday

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m.

Rounds 3-4 — Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel (watch Online)

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Round 1 Thursday tee time

1st tee

Tee Time Players 6:50 a.m. Bo Van Pelt, Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs 7:01 a.m. Seung-Yul Noh, Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman 7:12 a.m. Brian Harman, Peter Malnati, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 7:23 a.m. SebastiÃ¡n MuÃ±oz, J.T. Poston, Adam Long 7:34 a.m. C.T. Pan, Jason Day, Pat Perez 7:45 a.m. Michael Kim, Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau 7:56 a.m. Robert Streb, Nate Lashley, Aaron Wise 8:07 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Satoshi Kodaira, Zach Johnson 8:18 a.m. Harris English, Rickie Fowler, Ted Potter, Jr. 8:29 a.m. John Huh, Jamie Lovemark, Will Gordon 8:40 a.m. Scott Brown, Abraham Ancer, Matthew NeSmith 8:51 a.m. Scott Stallings, Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos 9:02 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Brehm, Cory Schneider 12:10 p.m. Hunter Mahan, David Hearn, Chase Seiffert 12:21 p.m. Brian Stuard, Tommy Fleetwood, Beau Hossler 12:32 p.m. Harold Varner III, Cameron Davis, Brandon Hagy 12:43 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Xander Schauffele 12:54 p.m. Stewart Cink, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy 1:05 p.m. Nick Taylor, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners 1:16 p.m. Kevin Tway, Andrew Putnam, Bubba Watson 1:27 p.m. Matt Jones, Keegan Bradley, Austin Cook 1:38 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Danny Lee, Xinjun Zhang 1:49 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder 2 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore, Will Zalatoris 2:11 p.m. Bill Haas, D.J. Trahan, Tyler McCumber 2:22 p.m. Kris Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, Keenan Huskey

Wells Fargo Championship 2021 Preview

The Wells Fargo Championship is back after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a few sleepy weeks following the Masters, some of the top names are ready to return to competition, gearing up with the PGA Championship on the horizon.

â€œWe couldnâ€™t be more pleased with the field at this point and are grateful to the players for supporting this event this year, in particular, and through the years,â€� Gary Sobba, the Wells Fargo Championship tournament director, said in a press release. â€œThe hospitality of Quail Hollow Club, the spirit of the volunteers and the community is tremendous, and the players recognize this.â€�

The defending champ is Max Homa, who won the tournament in 2019. Heâ€™s come a long way since that victory and has finished in the top 25 in more than half his starts this season. That includes a sixth-place finish at last weekâ€™s Valspar Championship.

