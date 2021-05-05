Next weekend, San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Fame, and recently the team sat down with Duncan and coach Gregg Popovich to talk about Duncan’s Hall-of-Fame career.

Duncan discussed not only his journey in San Antonio but also his appreciation for fans – both local and worldwide.

“I look back and I appreciate the entire journey,” Duncan recalled. “You talk about the journey but the whole thing doesnâ€™t happen, the whole thing isnâ€™t as much fun, the energy and ability to go out there and do it over and over again is nothing without the fans.”

Popovich, who has often credited Duncan for some of his own success, talked about Duncan as a person and how that led into the player that he was.

“Iâ€™d been fortunate to get hooked up with this guy who is the most selfless individual Iâ€™ve ever been around. All he really cares about is being a good guy, living his life, doing the right thing, and it kind of leaks over into basketball,” Popovich said. “His humor, his leadership, just his demeanor, and his way of living his life made all of our lives so much easier. Thatâ€™s just who he is.”

Duncan will enter the Hall-of-Fame along with several former players and coaches including the late Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, the WNBA’s Tamika Catchings, and former player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich among others.

Duncan will be presented by another Spurs Hall-of-Famer, David Robinson, who was enshrined in the class of 2009 and won two championships with Duncan in 1999 and 2003 before Robinson retired.

