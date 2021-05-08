Watch the best BMX riders during the different stages of the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup.Â As the official Italian and European BMX racing training centre, the BMX Olympic Arena in Verona provides a perfect venue for an event of such importance: the first two UCI World Cup rounds in over a year are also part of the

The action starts on Saturday at 15:45 CET with round 1, then it continues on Sunday starting at 15:45 CET with round 2

The 2021 BMX World Cup season

The 2021 UCI BMX World Cup will consist of eight events that kick off with the first two rounds held back-to-back in Verona, Italy on 8 and 9 May.

It will then continue with rounds 3 and 4 held in Bogota, Colombia on 29 and 30 May.

These opening four rounds of the World Cup season are the last chance for riders to gain ranking points before the end of the Olympic qualification period on 30 May 2021.

The final four rounds of the season will take place in Sakarya, Turkey over two weekends in October on 23 and 24 October, as well as 30 and 31 October.

Battling for Olympic BMX qualification

A total of 48 riders, 24 male and 24 female, will compete in BMX racing at the upcoming Games in Tokyo.

With two places, 1 male and 1 female, already allocated to the host country Japan, the remaining 46 spots will be decided by the rankings at the end of the qualification period on 30 May 2021.

The top two ranked nations in the men’s and women’s respectively will be eligible to send three athletes to Tokyo, while the nations ranked third, fourth and fifth can qualify two athletes and the nations ranked sixth to eleventh will get one spot each.

As it stands, USA lead both the men’s and women’s rankings. However with four rounds of racing still to come and plenty of points up for grabs, we can expect significant changes in the ranking order which will in turn impact the number of qualification spots each country will earn.

n the womenâ€™s racing, many fans are looking forward to seeing Zoe Claessens (SUI) battle with the fastest BMX ladies out there. The Swiss rider, who trains at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle (Switzerland) is making good progress under the

supervision of coach and former UCI World Champion Liam Phillips. But the road to a spot in the final is long, and making it to the podium is even harder when you have athletes on the starting gate such as 2018 UCI World Champion Laura Smulders (NED),

Smuldersâ€™ compatriot and bronze medallist in 2018 Judy Baauw, Shanayah Howell (ARU), Natalia Afremova (RUS), and the fast French riders of Axelle Etienne and Manon Valentino, both with UCI World Championships medals to their name.

