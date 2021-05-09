Lights, camera, action! The LGT World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship will wrap up round-robin play on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the WinSport Arena in Calgary, Canada. Great news for fans, the broadcast coverage returns just in time. Watch the bronze medal game where USA will face Sweden womenâ€™s curling team.

Watch Curling Game Here

Since Monday, the broadcast team hasnâ€™t been able to provide coverage for any of the games after positive COVID-19 tests forced the need to quarantine them. Theyâ€™ve been allowed a skeleton crew for the weekendâ€™s action that is the conclusion of the tournament.

FRIDAY’S #WWCC2021 BROADCAST SCHEDULE 11am ET – Canada vs. China on TSN 1/3 4pm ET – Switzerland vs. Germany on TSN1 9pm ET – Matchup TBD on TSN 1/3 pic.twitter.com/24hsUFZk50 — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) May 7, 2021

In their absence, fans have missed a lot, with Switzerland, the Russian Curling Federation (RCF), and Sweden securing their positions in the weekendâ€™s playoffs. The return of the broadcast team will surely recap the week, and capture the drama of the final three spots being battled over by seven teams.

The United States team is one of those in the tight race and has a slight advantage going in on Friday with their 7-5 record. Six other countries are within two games of the Americans, and they all have enough games left to tie their mark. At that point, it would come down to tie-breaking protocol like head-to-head scores. Playing their final round-robin game at 10am EST, the U.S. will have to sit back and watch nervously as the rest of the round plays out throughout the day.

Standings

Switzerland 10-1 RCF 10-2 Sweden 8-3 United States 7-5 Denmark 6-5 Scotland 6-5 Canada 6-6 Korea 6-6 China 5-6 Germany 5-6

*BOLD denotes teams who have qualified for the playoffs.

Unfortunately for curling fans in the United States, their teamâ€™s game against RCF on Friday morning will not be broadcast. Per the eventâ€™s governing body, the World Curling Federation (WCF), â€œApproval has been given to broadcast two games per session on Friday afternoon and evening, reducing to single-game coverage as planned for the play-off stages.â€� For the 9am session, however, only the game between China and Canada will be broadcast.

Playoffs Schedule

Saturday 8 May

09:00 â€“ Qualification Game (TBD)

15:00 â€“ Semi-final (TBD)

19:30 â€“ Semi-final (TBD)

Sunday 9 May

08:30 â€“ Bronze Medal (TBD)

13:00 â€“ Gold Medal (TDB)

Where Can I stream World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship Games

As broadcast resumes on Friday morning, those carried by the WCF can be found on their YouTube. In the United States, the 10am EST game against RCF is available on NBCSN. There is no word yet on what network will carry the playoffs in the United States, should they advance. National coverage from the championship has been provided through the Olympic Channel and NBCSN.

Session 22 – 5/7/21 @ 10am EST United States vs RCF (NBCSN) Denmark vs Scotland Germany vs Czech Republic China vs Canada (WATCH) Session 23 – 5/7/21 @ 3pm EST Korea vs Czech Republic Switzerland vs Germany (WATCH) Sweden vs Italy Japan vs Estonia Session 7 (reschedule) – 5/7/21 @ 8pm EST Czech Republic vs Denmark Scotland vs China (WATCH) Switzerland vs Estonia Sweden vs Japan (WATCH)

The post USA vs Sweden Curling: World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship Live Stream, Qualification schedule appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: USA vs Sweden Curling: World Womenâ€™s Curling Championship Live Stream, Qualification schedule