On Thursday, May 27, 2021, the preliminary round of the IIHF Men’s World Championship continues into the back half of the schedule in Riga, Latvia. Things got a little more tricky in the standings on Wednesday when both Group A and Group B got a little tighter, with Great Britain and Canada finally entering the win column in the 11th hour.

Competition IIHF Men’s World Championship Opponents USA vs Latvia Date & Time May 27, 2021 Venue Arena Riga Live Stream PremiumTV

It will be close, but both programs, in theory, could still make the playoffs. First, however, both Team USA and Latvia will square off. With one loss apiece, one of them will pick up their second loss and be just outside of the playoff picture. The victor will move into at least a share of first place, with Germany picking up their first loss on Wednesday. This is what the competitive spirit is all about.

Team Latvia Preview

The hosting nation has had an outstanding run in the first three games of the World Championship. A pair of shutout victories over the bottom teams in Group B have them sitting in a position to make the playoffs, but their schedule is only getting tougher down the stretch. After losing in an overtime shootout to Kazakhstan in their second game, the United States may prevent their toughest competition to date.

Both Latvia and the USA team have given up just three goals at the tournament so far, which ties for the fewest goals allowed. These are two teams who are statistically similar, either tying or being extremely close in major statistical categories. With nearly identical records, this isn’t surprising, though the Americans have had a slightly more difficult schedule.

Pursuing their first medal in program history, the Latvians may enjoy familiarity on the ice as the hosting nation, but due to the pandemic can’t draw from the advantage of a crowd as their schedule gets more difficult. A win against the United States would show that they’re stronger than even their schedule suggests. Taking a loss in their Thursday contest could open up some weak spots on their bench.

In the United States, the Olympic channel is providing coverage for their team’s games, with ESPN+ providing stream coverage. Lattelecom in Latvia is providing the broadcast coverage for their team, with LTV Latvia covering the stream. If you’re abroad, however, it can be difficult to access the provider streams or find a new one, especially one that’s legitimate. We recommend USA vs Latvia live stream watch on PremiumTV for catching all of the games throughout the IIHF World Championship. With no contracts or VPN required, PremiumTV can be accessed directly from your browser.

United States Preview

After ending Kazakhstan’s win streak in their last game, the USA’s hockey team looks to rain on Latvia’s party as well on Thursday. Trevor Moore is coming in hot after scoring three goals in his last two games, including two in their first win against Team Canada. Moore’s three scores tie him with Switzerland’s Timo Meier for third-most in the tournament.

While their Latvian opponents also enter the matchup coming off of a victory, the American’s have the momentum. The USA hockey team enters Thursday with back-to-back wins. One of their strengths, as with Latvia, is their defense. In fact, while the teams have the same number of goals allowed (three), the USA’s goalkeeper, Cal Petersen, has faced the sixth-fewest shots on goal in the tournament with 45. With only seven teams allowing fewer than 50 shot attempts, that puts the Americans’ defensive unit in the upper half of the teams in Latvia.

The effects of a loss or victory are the same as their opponent, as for how it impacts the USA’s playoff standing. Unlike Latvia, the Americans have a roster stacked with NHL talent and entered the Worlds at No. 6 in the power rankings. Their schedule also gets harder as the first round nears its end, and owning a potential tiebreaker against a Latvian team playing well could be key.

