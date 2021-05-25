On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the United States and Kazakhstan face each other in the Group B preliminaries at the IIHF Men’s World Championship Tournament in Riga, Latvia. The puck will drop at 9:15am EST. Catch up on the teams and where to find the game with this preview and streaming guide.

Game Information

Competition IIHF Men’s World Championship Opponents United States vs Kazakhstan Date & Time 24th May 2021 Venue Olympic Sports Centre and Arena Riga Live Stream PremiumTV

United States Preview

The Americans enter their third contest of the tournament looking to avoid falling any further behind in the playoff race. Currently, just outside of a qualifying spot, the United States (1-1), could boost themselves right into a tie for second with a victory on Tuesday against Kazakhstan. It’s early enough in the World Championship that a win can really help, but a loss would be almost twice as difficult to recover from. With officially less than a week, and just four preliminaries left after Tuesday climbing back into a playoff spot would require good fortune with not only wins but try to figure who all would need to lose.

The good news for United States fans is that the team has shown they can get it done both offensively and defensively. It’s interesting that through two games, they were the only team with a positive goal differential (6:3) that also lost a game. The key element of the game may come down to their one-on-one abilities at the net, as both of Kazakhstan’s victories are by overtime shootout.

Kazakhstan Preview

Kazakhstan (0-2-0-0) has mastered the big moments early in their first two games at the 2021 World Championship. In regulation, they’ve shown that they can score when they need to, though not so much when they want to. They’ve been the last to score in each game to force the tie and take the games to overtime. Then, with the game on the line, Kazakhstan has shut out their opponents in the extra minutes, and come out of the shootout on top.

With victories over Finland and Latvia, Kazakhstan has worked its way through its direct competition in the standings and will do so again on Tuesday against the United States. Both of the Americans’ first games finished in regulation, so it isn’t known how well they may handle the pressure of overtime. That said, their five goals against Canada on Sunday are as many as Kazakhstan has scored all tournament. With the more potent offense that the Kazakhs have seen so far, they may need more than just two goals in regulation to keep up with the United States and keep their spot at the top of Group B.

In the United States, the Olympic Channel is broadcasting all of Team USA’s matches & Kazakhstan, coverage is only available through QAZsport. If you’re looking for a legitimate stream for the contest between the United States and Kazakhstan, we recommend PremiumTV With PremiumTV you are able to watch full tournament games from anywhere without cable or VPN.

