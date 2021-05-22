On Saturday morning, two Group B powers will face off as 2019 champion Finland takes on the United States at Arena Riga.

Both teams are looking for their first win in the opening round.

Viewing Information

Teams: USA vs. Finland

Date: Saturday, May 22, 2021

Time: 9:15 a.m. EST

Arena: Arena Riga

TV: NHL Network (USA), TSN (Canada)

Streaming:Â PremiumTVÂ (Worldwide)

United States Analysis

The United States will be looking to get back into the medal round in 2021. They won the bronze medal in 2018 but had a first-round playoff loss to Russia in 2019.

But the 2021 team looks much different from the team from 2019, carrying over just one player from that team.

Earlier this month, USA Hockey announced that Jack Capuano, who is the associate head coach of the Ottawa Senators, had been named head coach of the 2021 national team.

â€œWeâ€™re extremely fortunate to have an outstanding coaching staff, led by Jack Capuano,â€� saidÂ Chris Drury, general manager of the U.S. Menâ€™s National Team. â€œTheir involvement with USA Hockey in various ways over the course of time and combined international experience will be of great benefit as we head into the tournament.â€�

On the ice, Team USA is led by Captain Justin Abelkader of EV Zug, one of the few members of the squad who does not play in the NHL. However, Abelkader. is an 11-year NHL veteran, having played his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings. This will be the second time he serves as captain.

The team features several first-timers, including Los Angeles Kings defenceman Matt Roy, who will serve as an alternate captain.

â€œI always wanted to do something like this, but realistically thinking, I didnâ€™t really think that I would be here,â€� Roy said. â€œI was kind of a late bloomer growing up and I was just kind of taking things one step at a time with my career.

â€œWhen this opportunity came up, I knew I wanted to jump on it.â€�

Finland Analysis

Finland, coached by longtime former professional hockey player Jukka Jalonen, has to be a favorite entering the preliminary round. Jalonen led them to gold in the IIHF World Championship most recently in 2019 and before that in 2011.

The team features Buffalo Sabres forward and rookie Arttu Ruotsalainen and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta, who is a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Finland’s team is younger than they have been in some years, with 14 rookies on the team.

The Finns have become accustomed to winning and put high expectations to medal at every tournament.

While Finland does not feature the big names that some of their rivals have, they are always solid on defense and goaltending, so if they are able to be active in putting the goal in the net, they should be a contender once again.

