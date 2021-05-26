The United States team continues to right their ship after their lone preliminary round loss to Finland with their second consecutive victory and third overall coming by way of a 3-0 shutout of Kazakhstan on Tuesday morning at the IIHF World Championship.

The Americans found the net once in every period with goals coming from Adam Clendening, Trevor Moore, and Jack Drury.

“We played pretty well, managed the puck when we needed to,” said forward Adam Clendening, who started the scoring with his first-quarter goal. “We moved the puck quickly out of or end, kept things simple and clean. I think we got a little sloppy sometimes, trying to do too much. But all in all, it was a pretty solid game.”

The Kazakhs have proven to be a tough team as they won two games by way of shootout, even toppling one of Group B’s best teams in Finland.

This is Kazakhstan’s first loss in Group B play and they are fifth in group rankings, with the United States above them at fourth with three wins and one loss for a total of six points.

“Playing against a team of this quality is a good experience for all of our players,” said Kazakh coach Yuri Mikhailis. “Yes, the American team today was stronger than us, but I think we had moments too and deserved at least one goal, and our play in our own zone was pretty good but needs to be even better against teams of this level.”

United States goalkeeper Cal Petersen was selected as the Best Player of the Game for the United States. He had 18 saves in the match, and now has 47 total saves for the USA.

Kazakhstan now plays Germany this morning, while the United States will take on host country Latvia tomorrow in the early game at Arena Riga. The United States is now 4-0 all-time against Kazakhstan.

