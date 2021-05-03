he United States and Sweden are meeting for the 12th time in IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship history with the U.S. leading the all-time series, 10-1-0-2-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L). Overall, the two countries have met six times in the preliminary round, with the U.S. taking four out of six contests.

The last time these two squads met was in last year’s tournament on April 19, 2015, when Clayton Keller (Swansea, Ill.) earned best player honors for the U.S. in a 6-4 victory. Keller tallied two goals and added two assists as the United States notched three markers in the third period to pull away from Sweden.

Team USA vs Sweden U18 Hockey

Date: 3/05/21

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Arena: Frisco, Texas

Channel: NHL Network (USA)

Live Streaming: PremiumTV (worldwide)

The last Sweden win came on April 13, 2010, a preliminary-round triumph at Bobruisk Arena in Belarus. Team USA and Sweden would meet later in that tournament, with the gold medal on the line, and the U.S. went home victorious. Team USA’s Luke Moffatt (Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Justin Faulk (South St. Paul, Minn.) and Rocco Grimaldi (Rossmoor, Calif.) scored in the 3-1 finale. The two countries squared off in the following two gold-medal games (2011, 2012), with the U.S. victorious in both contests.

Canada were confirmed as winners of Group A with a 5-2 triumph over Belarus.

Their victory never looked in doubt, with Shane Wright scoring two to help Canada take a 4-0 lead.

Olen Zellweger and Mason McTavish scored in the first and second period respectively.

Andrei Loshko pulled one back for Belarus, but McTavish scored a second goal to put the game to bed.

Shane Wright made his presence on the ice known following a two-game absence from the lineup, scoring a pair of goals in a 5-2 win over Belarus that secured Canada top spot in Group A with an unbeaten record.

Host nation the US finished third in Group B, but will be confident of their chances in the quarter-finals after defeating top-of-the-table Finland 5-4 in overtime at Comerica Center in Frisco.

Dylan Duke gave the Americans the lead, but by the end of the first period Ville Koivunen and Juho Jarvela had each scored for Finland to make it 1-2.

The Momentum swung in the second period, with the US going 3-2 up thanks to goals from Charlie Stramel and Isaac Howard.

Finland looked to have won the game after Samu Tuomaala and Sisu Yliniemi scored in the third period, but Ty Gallagher levelled it for the US with only two seconds to go.

In overtime, Sasha Pastujov’s goal gave the Americans the win.

Despite the defeat, Finland stay top of the group ahead of Russia on head-to-head record.

Russia finished second following an 11-1 thrashing of the Czech Republic.

Matvei Michkov’s hat-trick and Prokhor Poltapov’s double helped Russia claim the emphatic win.

Russia are now set to play Belarus in Plano while Finland are due for a quarter-final tie with Switzerland.

Canada will play the Czech Republic in Frisco.

United States vs Sweden IIHF U 18 Game Preview

Team USA wrapped up group play in thrilling fashion on Saturday, edging Finland 5-4 in overtime. American Ty Gallagher knotted things up with two second in regulation, pounding home the rebound of his own backhanded attempt, then fellow forward Sasha Pastujov carried the puck end-to-end before going five-hole to seal it under a minute into overtime.

“I like the way we came out, I like the way we played the entire game,” head coach Dan Muse said, according to the Team USA website. “I thought you could see from the opening shift that the guys were ready. There was a little more pop in everyone’s step. There was a little more detail in everybody’s game. There was a lot to like about that and a lot to build off of moving forward.”

The Americans went to overtime in three of their four Group B tests; they fell to Russia 7-6 in extra time in their tournament opener, then bested Germany 5-3 in regulation before topping the Czech Republic in a shootout after the sides played to a 1-1 draw.

Team USA finished third in the group with 8 points; Russia and Finland had 9 apiece. The Czechs took the group’s fourth and final qualifying spot with 4 points.

“You go through a tournament like this and that mental resiliency has to play a role and we’ve faced that already,” Muse said, according to The Detroit News.

“The big thing for me is that we’re learning from things. We’re learning when things don’t go well, because nothing is going to be perfect.”

Pastujov recorded at least a point in each of Team USA’s group tests; his 7 points and 4 goals lead the team.

Team USA and Sweden have seen each other plenty in this tournament, their 18 matchups makes the Swedes the second-most played opponent for the U.S. Team USA has had resounding success in terms of record, skating to a 13-2-0-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record in those games, but the battles have tightened up lately. The two sides have split their last pair of preliminary round matchups in 2018 and 2019; in their latest knockout round game, Sean Dhooghe (Aurora, Ill.) scored the game-winning goal with 21 seconds left in overtime at the 2017 semifinals in Poprad, Slovakia.

