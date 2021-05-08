Boxing may not be as popular as it once was, but when Saul â€œCaneloâ€� Alvarez is on the bill, the world pays attention. Arguably the greatest boxer in a generation, Alvarez (55-1-2) steps into the ring on Saturday night, May 8, 2021 against the undefeated Billy Joe Saunders (30-0) of Great Britain.

Fight Event Details for Canelo vs Saunders

Date:Â Saturday, May 8, 2021 Main Card Time: 8pm EST / 5pm PST Main Event Time: 11pm EST / 8pm PST Venue: AT&T Stadium – Dallas, Texas Attendance: 70,000 Live Stream (WorldWide)

Just six months after claiming the super middleweight belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association (WBA) from Callum Smith in their December fight in San Antonio, Texas, Alvarez wants more.

The bout scheduled with Saunders for Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas came as no surprise to the boxing world. The Mexican fighter has been aggressive about showing heâ€™s the best at any weight, winning multiple titles in multiple weight classes. Now heâ€™s looking to unify at super middleweight.

To be a unification fight, another boxer has to put a title on the line as well, and Saturday night, Saunders is defending his World Boxing Organization (WBO) belt. It will is the third time that Saunders has been challenged for the hardware since claiming the vacant title in 2019 against Shefat Isufi. His last two defenses ended in a unanimous decision and knock-out respectively.

Where Can I watch Canelo vs Sanders Fight Tonight?

Canelo vs Saunders Odds Preview



A loss in a fight of this caliber wouldn’t necessarily tarnish the resume of either of these fighters. The victor of the bout, however, will reach another level in reputation. With that said, Alvarez is the heavy favorite in this fight against Saunders, so an upset by the Brit would mean so much more. DraftKings Sportsbook has Alvarez favored -715 vs +425 for Saunders.

Two-For-One Title Fights

The bout between Canelo and Saunders big enough to carry its own pay-per-view price tag. Boxing fans, however, are in for a treat with seven additional fights on the evening. Of them all, the most intriguing is without a doubt the first title bout on the card between Elwin Soto (18-1) and Katsunari Takayama (32-8).

In the co-main event for Canelo vs Saunders, Takayama is challenging Soto for the WBO Junior Flyweight title. The bout will be Sotoâ€™s third title defense since winning the belt in 2019 off of Angel Acosta by knock-out. Takayama, the challenger, has been a career fighter at minimum weight and is a five-time Internation Boxing Federation (IBF) champion. At 37 years old, Takayama has experience over the 24-year-old Soto, but he enters as a major underdog at +675. Soto is the overwhelming favorite at -1667, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

