Perhaps the biggest fight of the year so far takes place on May 8, when three belts are on the line for Saul â€˜Caneloâ€™ Alvarezâ€™s clash with Billy Joe Saunders, shown around the world on DAZN (except in Mexico).

The fight in Arlington, Texas, is seen by Canelo as the next step of his pursuit to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. The Mexican already holds the WBA and WBC belts, and standing in his way is Britainâ€™s Saunders, the current WBO belt holder.

When is the fight?

The fight takes place on Saturday 8th May, meaning both men will have been out of the ring for more than a year when they take center ring.

Where is the fight?

The fight will be at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, with fans set to be in attendance, unlike the majority of cards since the global coronavirus pandemic. Alvarez has taken a liking to fighting in Texas, likely because of the large Mexican-American fan base.

Alvarez, meanwhile, holds the ‘regular’ form of the WBA super-middleweight belt as well as being the current holder of two belts at middleweight.

Now seemingly able to put shackling contract disputes behind him, one of boxing’s biggest PPV stars will be looking to stake his claim as the main man in the 160-pound division as he further looks to unify at Super Middleweight.

Where can I watch a free Canelo vs Saunders fight tonight?

No – but you can get it dirt cheap in some parts of the world.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders is set to be available around the world exclusively via DAZN and will be offered to customers as part of their subscription.

It’s also equally cheap to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month.

In USA watch Canelo vs Saunders live streams only at $9.99

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Saunders â€” in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service, which had GGG vs Szeremeta on Friday, is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

How to watch Canelo vs Sanders fight from Mexico?

Unfortunately DAZN not available in Mexico. So, if you are a smart cord-cutter fan, you can choose the deals where you will get the fight at only $9.99.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in Canada: Our friends to the north will also see Canelo return on DAZN â€” and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service’s 30-day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month. But You can watch the fight tonight at a 50% discount price below the link

Canelo vs Saunders fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders [12 rounds] WBA/WBC super-middleweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr. [8 rounds], super middleweights

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Sykes [6 rounds], super middleweights

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez [8 rounds], welterweights

Austin Williams vs. Isaiah Jones [6 rounds], middleweights

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdez [4 rounds], junior lightweights

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood [4 rounds], featherweights

Odds for Canelo vs Saunders

A loss in a fight of this caliber wouldn’t necessarily tarnish the resume of either of these fighters. The victor of the bout, however, will reach another level in reputation. With that said, Alvarez is the heavy favorite in this fight against Saunders, so an upset by the Brit would mean so much more. DraftKings Sportsbook has Alvarez favored -715 vs +425 for Saunders.

Two-For-One Title Fights

The bout between Canelo and Saunders big enough to carry its own pay-per-view price tag. Boxing fans, however, are in for a treat with seven additional fights on the evening. Of them all, the most intriguing is without a doubt the first title bout on the card between Elwin Soto (18-1) and Katsunari Takayama (32-8).

In the co-main event for Canelo vs Saunders, Takayama is challenging Soto for the WBO Junior Flyweight title. The bout will be Sotoâ€™s third title defense since winning the belt in 2019 off of Angel Acosta by knock-out.