The UFC will be back in Texas for the first time since the pandemic started as the city of Houston plays host to UFC 262, which includes two lightweight bouts in the main and co-main event.

Event Details

Saturday, May 15

Main card begins at 9:00 p.m. CST

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

How to watch: PPV on ESPN+

Live Streaming: FightPass (Worldwide)

If you donâ€™t have ESPN+, you can get a special fight night deal only for $19.99 that does not need any subscription or any monthly fee. Where subscription to ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 262 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98, which works out to over 70 percent savings.

The best and ESPN Plus alternative would be PremiumTV, If you donâ€™t have cable or canâ€™t get to watch the coverage on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free. You can watch the full fight including the main card from any location, this Pay Per View option would be great, no long-term contract, one-time hassle-free dedicated service ever I seen.

UFC 262: Chandler vs Oliveira (Main Card)



In the headliner, the lightweight throne is up for grabs as the number three and four-ranked fighters, Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (30-8) faces off against “Iron” Michael Chandler (22-5). Chandler is getting this title shot in just his second UFC fight, but after he knocked out top 10-ranked Dan Hooker in the first round of his debut, Chandler shot up the rankings list.

It should be noted that neither of the top two ranked lightweights are in contention for the vacant belt left by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Dustin Poirier has opted for a third fight against Conor McGregor, and Justin Gaethje lost to Khabib before he chose to retire.

As noted by All Access MMA, Oliveira is on an eight-fight win streak, including his impressive, dominating win over Tony Ferguson, who is in the co-main. “Do Bronx” is a talented grappler, while Chandler is likely the more talented striker of the two.

Ferguson, nicknamed “El Cucuy” is number five in the lightweight division after a tough 2020, which included a TKO loss to Gaethje and a decision loss to Oliveira. Before that, Ferguson had not lost a single fight since his 2012 matchup with Michael Johnson.

Ferguson is known for his cardio and his pressure. Along with his ability to strike, he has strong submissions, especially his darce choke.

He’ll take on the ninth-ranked Beneil Dariush (20-4-1), who has been on an impressive run, picking up six consecutive wins since his 2018 loss to Alexander Hernandez.

Rounding out the main card are women’s flyweights Katlyn Chookagian, who will be facing off against Viviane Araujo. In a match that could steal the show, featherweights Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza will clash, and bantamweight Matt Schnell will be back in action against Rogerio Bantorin.

Prelims

While the five-fight main card is sure to entertain, the prelims will give you plenty of reason to tune in early.

Brazilians Jacare Souza and Andre Muniz are sure to produce an action-packed fight, and you can also catch Lando Vannata against Mike Grundy, Antonina Shevchenko vs. Andrea Lee and Jordan Wright taking on Jamie Pickett in a middleweight bought.

Early prelims start at 5:30 p.m. CST and main prelims are at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.

