The Triple Crown is slated to get underway on the first weekend in May — and on a usual schedule for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic severely altered the Triple Crown schedule in 2020, but everything is back on track for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The iconic Kentucky Derby will be ran as the first leg of the Triple Crown and will take place on Saturday, May 1. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby actually served as the second leg of the Triple Crown in 2020, with Authentic winning the storied race.

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has been staged on the first Saturday in May every year since 1946, with two exceptions.

The 1945 Derby was held June 9 because of World War II and last year’s 146th Kentucky Derby was held Sept. 5 after it was moved over fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Kentucky Derby falls on May 1 — Saturday.

The Kentucky Derby normally starts off the chase for the Triple Crown and helps decide which horse will be the focal point of the Triple Crown chatter. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear expects a limited number of fans to be able to attend this year’s Kentucky Derby. No fans were permitted to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which took place in September.

Where can I watch the Kentucky Derby?

NBC will televise coverage of the Kentucky Derby and undercard racing Saturday from 2:30-7:30 p.m..

Watch Online Live Race Here

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Race to Kentucky Derby Best Horses 2021

1. Known Agenda (6-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

2. Like the King (50-1)

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)

Trainer: Daniel Velazquez

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Jockey: David Cohen

5. Sainthood (50-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

6. O Besos (20-1)

Trainer: Greg Foley

Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza

7. Mandaloun (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

8. Medina Spirit (15-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

9. Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Flavien Prat

10. Midnight Bourbon (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Mike Smith

11. Dynamic One (20-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

12. Helium (50-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

13. Hidden Stash (50-1)

Trainer: Vicki Oliver

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

14. Essential Quality (2-1) – Morning-line favorite

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

15. Rock Your World (5-1)

Trainer: John Sadler

Jockey: Joel Rosario

16. King Fury (20-1) – SCRATCHED

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

17. Highly Motivated (10-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

18. Super Stock (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

20. Bourbonic (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

What channel is Local Coverage of the 147th Kentucky Derby Race?

SATURDAY

+ WAVE 3 News will begin its broadcast day at 5 a.m. with WAVE 3 News Sunrise.

+ WAVE 3 News will then begin its Derby Day broadcast at 8 a.m., and will show races 1, 2 and 3 live. Race 1 will start at 10:30 a.m.

+ WAVE 3 News will conclude its Derby Day broadcast at 2:30 p.m.

+ NBC will take over live coverage at 2:30 p.m. and stay on until 7:30 p.m. Included in that window will be the Kentucky Derby, race 12, which is scheduled to go off at 6:57 p.m.

The post [Triple Crown] Kentucky Derby 2021 Race Time, post positions, best horses, live stream, WAVE News appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [Triple Crown] Kentucky Derby 2021 Race Time, post positions, best horses, live stream, WAVE News