The Triple Crown is slated to get underway on the first weekend in May — and on a usual schedule for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic severely altered the Triple Crown schedule in 2020, but everything is back on track for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
The iconic Kentucky Derby will be ran as the first leg of the Triple Crown and will take place on Saturday, May 1. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby actually served as the second leg of the Triple Crown in 2020, with Authentic winning the storied race.
When is the Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby has been held every year since 1875 and has been staged on the first Saturday in May every year since 1946, with two exceptions.
The 1945 Derby was held June 9 because of World War II and last year’s 146th Kentucky Derby was held Sept. 5 after it was moved over fears of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the Kentucky Derby falls on May 1 — Saturday.
The Kentucky Derby normally starts off the chase for the Triple Crown and helps decide which horse will be the focal point of the Triple Crown chatter. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear expects a limited number of fans to be able to attend this year’s Kentucky Derby. No fans were permitted to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which took place in September.
Where can I watch the Kentucky Derby?
NBC will televise coverage of the Kentucky Derby and undercard racing Saturday from 2:30-7:30 p.m..
Race to Kentucky Derby Best Horses 2021
1. Known Agenda (6-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
2. Like the King (50-1)
Trainer: Wesley Ward
Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke
3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)
Trainer: Daniel Velazquez
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)
Trainer: Robertino Diodoro
Jockey: David Cohen
5. Sainthood (50-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
6. O Besos (20-1)
Trainer: Greg Foley
Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza
7. Mandaloun (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
8. Medina Spirit (15-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
9. Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Flavien Prat
10. Midnight Bourbon (20-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Mike Smith
11. Dynamic One (20-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
12. Helium (50-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
13. Hidden Stash (50-1)
Trainer: Vicki Oliver
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
14. Essential Quality (2-1) – Morning-line favorite
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez
15. Rock Your World (5-1)
Trainer: John Sadler
Jockey: Joel Rosario
16. King Fury (20-1) – SCRATCHED
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
17. Highly Motivated (10-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Javier Castellano
18. Super Stock (30-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
20. Bourbonic (30-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche
