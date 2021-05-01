Preparations for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby are coming down the stretch, with the event returning to the spring after it was postponed to the fall last year. Dubbed “The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports”, the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville is just a month away, and the leading qualifiers are poised to separate from the field.

As of March 31, 335 3-year-old thoroughbreds are officially eligible to take home the Triple Crown in 2021. To earn that honor, the horse must win The Preakness Stakes in May and the Belmont Stakes in June, provided they can finish first in the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

Kentucky Derby 2021 Streaming info

Date: Saturday, May 1

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs

Online Streaming: PremiumTV

Of those 335 horses, only 20 horses qualify for the “Run for the Roses” that is the Kentucky Derby, and there are just five races left to make that cut.

As the race schedule approaches the Kentucky Derby, now is the time to start getting your plans in order for the first Saturday in May to watch the event the world will be buzzing about all that week.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2021

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, presented by Woodford Reserve, is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021. Derby Day is an all-day event, starting at 12:30pm EST with coverage ending at 7:30pm EST.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2021

NBC is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Kentucky Derby in the United States, and thus will provide all coverage of the event. 2021 Kentucky Derby live streaming platforms, a number of other content apart from sports can be watched.

Watch The Derby Race Live

Which live streaming channel has something to offer for each member of your family. One way to avoid COVID-19 scares of watching sports in public is nothing new for cord-cutters as you can stream the Kentucky Derby online from the comfort and safety of your home.

What Horse is the Favorite in the 147th Kentucky Derby 2021

Each year, only 20 horses qualify to run the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. To qualify, the horse must be in the top 20 on the leaderboards going into the event.

Before the Kentucky Derby, Essential Quality will be racing in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3rd, where the horse has already won twice. Essential Quality enters Blue Grass as the betting favorite for the event, and picking up the 100-point victory would likely vault him atop the leaderboard.

Kentucky Derby 2021 post positions

Below are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby, including current odds as of April 27.

1. Known Agenda

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

2. Like the King

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)

Trainer: Daniel Velazquez

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Jockey: David Cohen

5. Sainthood

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

6. O Besos

Trainer: Greg Foley

Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza

7. Mandaloun (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

8. Medina Spirit (15-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

9. Hot Rod Charlie

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Flavien Prat

10. Midnight Bourbon

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Mike Smith

11. Dynamic One

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

12. Helium

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

13. Hidden Stash

Trainer: Vicki Oliver

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

14. Essential Quality

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

15. Rock Your World

Trainer: John Sadler

Jockey: Joel Rosario

16. King Fury (20-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

17. Highly Motivated

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

18. Super Stock

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

20. Bourbonic (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Kentucky Derby Health & Safty guide The $1 million Kentucky Oaks is a premier race for Thoroughbred three-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs, the female counterpart to the Kentucky Derby. The 1 1/8-mile event is offered the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, which takes place on the first Saturday in May every year. A limited number of General Admission tickets are on sale based upon social distancing requirements. The same health and safety protocols will apply to all areas of the facility, both indoors and outdoors. Guidance from local and state regulators indicates that all attendees will be required to follow the safety protocols outlined in our Health and Safety Operations Plan regardless of vaccine status.

