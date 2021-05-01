Preparations for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby are coming down the stretch, with the event returning to the spring after it was postponed to the fall last year. Dubbed “The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports”, the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville is just a month away, and the leading qualifiers are poised to separate from the field.
As of March 31, 335 3-year-old thoroughbreds are officially eligible to take home the Triple Crown in 2021. To earn that honor, the horse must win The Preakness Stakes in May and the Belmont Stakes in June, provided they can finish first in the Kentucky Derby on May 1.
Kentucky Derby 2021 Streaming info
Date: Saturday, May 1
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs
Online Streaming: PremiumTV
Of those 335 horses, only 20 horses qualify for the “Run for the Roses” that is the Kentucky Derby, and there are just five races left to make that cut.
As the race schedule approaches the Kentucky Derby, now is the time to start getting your plans in order for the first Saturday in May to watch the event the world will be buzzing about all that week.
When is the Kentucky Derby 2021
The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, presented by Woodford Reserve, is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021. Derby Day is an all-day event, starting at 12:30pm EST with coverage ending at 7:30pm EST.
How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2021
NBC is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Kentucky Derby in the United States, and thus will provide all coverage of the event. 2021 Kentucky Derby live streaming platforms, a number of other content apart from sports can be watched.
Which live streaming channel has something to offer for each member of your family. One way to avoid COVID-19 scares of watching sports in public is nothing new for cord-cutters as you can stream the Kentucky Derby online from the comfort and safety of your home.
What Horse is the Favorite in the 147th Kentucky Derby 2021
Each year, only 20 horses qualify to run the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. To qualify, the horse must be in the top 20 on the leaderboards going into the event.
Before the Kentucky Derby, Essential Quality will be racing in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3rd, where the horse has already won twice. Essential Quality enters Blue Grass as the betting favorite for the event, and picking up the 100-point victory would likely vault him atop the leaderboard.
Kentucky Derby 2021 post positions
Below are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby, including current odds as of April 27.
1. Known Agenda
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
2. Like the King
Trainer: Wesley Ward
Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke
3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)
Trainer: Daniel Velazquez
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)
Trainer: Robertino Diodoro
Jockey: David Cohen
5. Sainthood
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
6. O Besos
Trainer: Greg Foley
Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza
7. Mandaloun (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
8. Medina Spirit (15-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
9. Hot Rod Charlie
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Jockey: Flavien Prat
10. Midnight Bourbon
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Mike Smith
11. Dynamic One
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
12. Helium
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
13. Hidden Stash
Trainer: Vicki Oliver
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
14. Essential Quality
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Luis Saez
15. Rock Your World
Trainer: John Sadler
Jockey: Joel Rosario
16. King Fury (20-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
17. Highly Motivated
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Javier Castellano
18. Super Stock
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
20. Bourbonic (30-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche
Kentucky Derby Health & Safty guide
The $1 million Kentucky Oaks is a premier race for Thoroughbred three-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs, the female counterpart to the Kentucky Derby. The 1 1/8-mile event is offered the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, which takes place on the first Saturday in May every year.
A limited number of General Admission tickets are on sale based upon social distancing requirements. The same health and safety protocols will apply to all areas of the facility, both indoors and outdoors.
Guidance from local and state regulators indicates that all attendees will be required to follow the safety protocols outlined in our Health and Safety Operations Plan regardless of vaccine status.
