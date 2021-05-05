The competition heats up this week at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship, as the event enters the quarter-finals. In a tournament featuring elite young players from some of the best national development teams, Canada is flexing their superiority.

Semifinals: Team Canada vs Sweden U18 Hockey

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 @ 5pm EST / 2pm PST

Where: Comerica Center – Frisco, Texas

Live Stream: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Canadian sports network TSN remarked before the U18 Worlds just how talented the nation’s squad is. The network noted Team Canada as, “a roster that could produce the first-overall selection in the next three NHL Drafts.” Dylan Guenther, Shane Wright, and Connor Bedard are the phenoms, ages 18, 17 and 15 years-old respectively. They’ve helped Canada to a perfect 4-0 record, sitting atop Group A, and possessing the top overall seed entering the playoffs. The Canadians are the only undefeated team, and look to stay that way, now entering the elimination games. Team Canada, poised for the gold medal, is looking to return to the podium after a four-year absence.

As the tournament transitions, only the top four teams in Group A and Group B are advancing. The teams from Germany and Latvia have been eliminated, each failing to win a game in the preliminary round. The scoring differential for both teams was extreme, as the Latvians were outscored 6-21 in their four games, and Germany was outscored 5-24. Those teams weren’t the only two to be heavily defeated. The Czech Republic and Switzerland each had a rough go in the preliminaries, which will likely be exploited in the next round of competition.

When & How to watch IIHF U18 Semifinals finals 2021

NHL Network is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 IIHF U 18 and its shows every playoff match between linear TV coverage or a new streaming service, PremiumTV. Where you can watch today’s semifinals as well as Gold medal games from any location.

Watch IIHF Hockey Online

For Teams Canada fan’s watch on TSN or TSN live all of playoffs games, and Swedish fans can watch in svenskhockey.tv (OTT)

The best service for worldwide fans for the U18 World Championship is PremiumTV, Where you can watch Playoffs and Championship matches with a bundle, no subscription required.

Semifinal: Team Finland vs Russia U18 Hockey

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 @ 5pm EST / 2pm PST

Where: Comerica Center – Frisco, Texas

Live Stream: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Watch IIHF Semifinals Live

Where Are the 2021 U18 Worlds Being Played

The United States is hosting the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in the cities of Frisco and Plano, Texas. Though in two different cities, the games have been played just miles apart in the Children’s Health StarCenter (Plano) and Comerica Center (Frisco). The action will move to the Comerica Center on Wednesday for the semi-finals, and through the gold medal game.

When Is the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship Gold Medal Game

As the stakes get higher, you may want to circle Thursday, May 6, 2021 on your calendar. All teams that advance on Monday will play in Wednesday’s semi-finals, and Thursday in the gold and bronze medal games. The losing teams from Wednesday will play in the bronze medal game Thursday at 5pm EST. Wednesday’s winning teams will play at 9pm EST on Thursday to determine who gets silver and who gets gold.

