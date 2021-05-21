The season is over for the San Antonio Spurs, which means we’ll have plenty of time to discuss free agency, draft prospects, and potential trades this summer. For now, though, it’s time to have some fun.

Yesterday, I caught wind of an NBA six degrees of separation tool called “Six Degrees of Kevin Durant”. The online tool, developed by @ginorey on Twitter, allows you to plug in any two NBA players and see how they connect to each other through mutual teammates.

Of course, I’ve spent much of the morning trying to connect various Spurs of the past to more recent ones, plugging in obscure names, and seeing the maximum amount of connections I can achieve.

Naturally, I started with connecting The Ice Man to Luka Samanic:

While this pairing is pretty obscure, I knew I could do better than four connections. So far, I did one better by connecting James Silas to current Spur Devin Vassell.

I since threw the challenge out to Spurs Twitter, seeing how random connections can be and how many connections are possible. Dakota Mitchell (@dakmitch) also achieved five connections by going from Mike D’Antoni to Devin Vassell.

With 423 Spurs to choose from, there has to be a way to get six or seven connections using only players that have suited up for the Silver and Black.

Are you able to find a large number of connections? Feel free to comment here or on our Twitter or Facebook pages with your best entries!

Here’s the full list of every Spur ever to help you out. Good luck and enjoy!

