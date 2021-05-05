Wayne Gretzky famously said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” In Monday’s quarter-final game between Switzerland and Finland at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship, shots taken by Finland was the exact difference as the Finnish won 2-0.

Both goalies turned in solid performances, with each successfully defending 23 shots on goal. Finland, however, took two more shots in the game than the Swiss. That proved to be the difference on the scoreboard. One such shot almost wouldn’t have happened had Switzerland not set up the opportunity.

Viewing information:

What: Switzerland vs Russia U18 IIHF Championship

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9 pm EST / 6pm PST

Where: Comerica Center – Frisco, Texas

Tb Channel: TSN/NHL Network

Live Stream: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Entering the final minute of the period, the teams were tied at zero. Switzerland’s Daraio Sidler checked Finland’s Aleski Heimosalmi to the head and neck area and picked up a two-minute penalty. Sidler has also assessed a 10-minute penalty for misconduct on the play.

Switzerland vs Russia Game Preview

With Liekit Reichle serving Sidler’s time in the box, Finland had a power-play opportunity for the remainder of the period. With just seconds left on the clock, Finland’s Samu Salminen would take advantage of the short-handed Swiss defense, finding the back of the net from outside.

Switzerland almost caught a break with 13 minutes left, when a slashing penalty against Finland set up a free shot situation for the Swiss. Aku Koskenvuo kept his score sheet clean, stuffing the one-on-one attempt from Switzerland’s Luis Robin. Four minutes later, Heimosalmi went end-to-end, finishing the rush with a beautiful touch to score Finland’s second goal. The Swiss pulled their goalie with a minute left, but the extra man didn’t help. With

The victory for Finland sets up a second meeting with the Russians at the 2021 U18 Worlds. In their preliminary game last week, it was Finland who got the better of Russia, winning by shootout, 4-3. The loss is Russia’s only defeat in the tournament. Russia is coming off of a 5-2 win over Belarus in the quarter-final match. Surely they are relishing the revenge opportunity against Finland.

If Russia defeats Finland on Wednesday, there could be a potential rematch of the 2019 Gold Medal game on Thursday. On the other side of the bracket, Sweden has advanced to the medal round, facing Canada on Wednesday. Then Swedish and Russians fought for gold in the U18 Worlds in 2019, with Sweden winning in overtime 4-3. GThe 2020 U18 worlds were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Sweden is still the World Champion.

How to watch Switzerland vs Russia

NHL Network is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 IIHF U 18 and its shows every playoff match between linear TV coverage or a new streaming service, PremiumTV. Where you can watch today’s semifinals as well as Gold medal games from any location.

Watch IIHF Hockey Online

For Teams Canada fan’s watch on TSN or TSN live all of playoffs games, and Swedish fans can watch on hockeytv.com (OTT)

The best service for worldwide fans for the U18 World Championship is PremiumTV, Where you can watch Playoffs and Championship matches with a bundle, no subscription required.

When Is the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship Gold Medal Game

The winner between Russia and Finland on Wednesday will advance to the gold medal game on Thursday, May 6, 2021. There the victor will play against the winner of the other semi-final between Canada vs Sweden. The losing teams from Wednesday will play in the bronze medal game Thursday at 5 pm EST. Wednesday’s winning teams will play at 9 pm EST on Thursday to determine who gets the gold.

The post Switzerland Advance to Medal Round Against Russia at 2021 U18 World Championship Playoffs appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Switzerland Advance to Medal Round Against Russia at 2021 U18 World Championship Playoffs