It was an extremely impressive run, but the streak of 16 consecutive medals for the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship has come to an end. The U.S. National Team fell to Sweden by a final score of 5-2 in the quarter-final round on Monday in Frisco, Texas.

Semifinal: Team Canada vs Sweden U18 Hockey

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 @ 5pm EST / 2pm PST

Where: Comerica Center – Frisco, Texas

Live Stream: PremiumTV (Worldwide)

Sweden had a different kind of energy right from the puck-drop against the Americans, both offensively and defensively. While the lead for the Swedes was just 1-0 after the first period, Swedish goaltender Carl Lindbom let the favored U.S. team know early that they’d better bring their lunch pail. Lindbom thwarted 12 of 12 American attacks on goal in the first period with a truly impressive display. One shot did make it through, though it was waved off for goaltending interference.

IIHF U18 Semifinals 2021: Canada vs Sweden game preview

Down 1-0 at the end of the first period, the United States evened the score in the second on a shot from Sasha Pastujov that needed no review. Sweden was quick to respond with a goal of their own, responding 50 seconds later with their second score. The goal reclaimed the Swedish lead, and they stayed ahead the rest of the way.

As the medal streak ends for the United States team, the Canadian U18 team is looking to end a streak of their own. Canada, arguably the most talented roster in the tournament, won their quarter-final on Monday against the Czech Republic 10-3. Looking to end their four-year podium drought, the offensive output was the second-most they’ve scored at the 2021 U18 Worlds.

Canada opened the preliminary round last week with a 12-1 victory over Sweden, who will be their first opponent in the medal round on Wednesday. In their four preliminary games, the Canadians showed they’re excellent offensively and defensively. They scored 28 goals while allowing just five goals, both of which are the best marks in the tournament.

If Sweden can pull of the upset over Canada on Wednesday, there could be a potential rematch of the 2019 Gold Medal game on Thursday. On the other side of the bracket, Russia has advanced to the medal round, facing Finland on Wednesday. Sweden and Russia fought for gold in the U18 Worlds in 2019, with Sweden winning in overtime 4-3. As the 2020 IIHF U18 World Championship was canceled for the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden are the reigning victors.

How to watch 2021 IIHF U18 Semi-finals from anywhere?

NHL Network is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 IIHF U 18 and its shows every playoff match between linear TV coverage or a new streaming service, PremiumTV. Where you can watch today’s semifinals as well as Gold medal games from any location.

Watch IIHF Hockey Online

For Teams Canada fan’s watch on TSN or TSN live all of playoffs games, and Swedish fans can watch in svenskhockey.tv (OTT)

The best service for worldwide fans for the U18 World Championship is PremiumTV, Where you can watch Playoffs and Championship matches with a bundle, no subscription required.

When Is the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship Gold Medal Game

The winner between Canada and Sweden on Wednesday will advance to the gold medal game on Thursday, May 6, 2021. There the victor will play against the winner of the other semi-final between Finland and Russia. The losing teams from Wednesday will play in the bronze medal game Thursday at 5pm EST / 2pm PST. Wednesday’s winning teams will play at 9pm EST on Thursday to determine who gets the silver medal, and who gets the gold.

