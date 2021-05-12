In Spurscast episode 611, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:Â
- The Spurs in their last 3 games
- The records when the Spurs win, tie, or lose the 3-point line
- Draft prospects to watch who could add outside shooting to the team
