In Spurscast episode 611, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:Â

The Spurs in their last 3 games

The records when the Spurs win, tie, or lose the 3-point line

Draft prospects to watch who could add outside shooting to the team

