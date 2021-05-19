In Spurscast episode 612, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Jonas Clark discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:Â

The Spurs in their last 4 games to end the regular season

The Spurs claiming DaQuan Jeffries off the waiver list

Previewing the Spurs vs Grizzlies play-in game

For more on tonight’s play-in game, read our posts on the media predictions, a look back at the regular-season series, and our full game preview.

