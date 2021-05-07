In Spurscast episode 610, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs social media manager Josh Paredes discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:Â 

  • The Spurs in their last 4 games
  • The struggles of the team on their 5-game losing streak
  • The remaining 7 games left in the regular season
  • What itâ€™ll take for the Spurs to get into or fall out of the play-in game

DownloadÂ | Subscribe inÂ Apple PodcastsÂ | Subscribe inÂ OvercastÂ |Â Support the podcast

