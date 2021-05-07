In Spurscast episode 610, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs social media manager Josh Paredes discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:Â
- The Spurs in their last 4 games
- The struggles of the team on their 5-game losing streak
- The remaining 7 games left in the regular season
- What itâ€™ll take for the Spurs to get into or fall out of the play-in game
