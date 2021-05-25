In Spurscast episode 613, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:
- The Spurs’ loss in the play-in game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
- Several early offseason dates to watch as the season progresses.
- Team review of the Spurs’ strengths and weaknesses on offense and defense this season
