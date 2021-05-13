If you missed yesterday’s live episode of the Spurs Rewind, weâ€™ve got you covered with the replay as Joe Garcia, Josh Paredes, and Victoria Villarreal discussed the San Antonio Spurs and their chase for the play-in tournament.

Aside from talking about clinching the 10th spot, they also talked about Tim Duncan’s Hall-of-Fame induction coming this weekend and Josh’s articles for Tim Duncan week.

