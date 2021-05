If you missed yesterday’s live episode of the Spurs Rewind, we’ve got you covered with the replay as Joe Garcia, Josh Paredes, and Victoria Villarreal discussed the San Antonio Spurs and their chase for the play-in tournament.

Aside from talking about clinching the 10th spot, they also talked about Tim Duncan’s Hall-of-Fame induction coming this weekend and Josh’s articles for Tim Duncan week.

For more Spurs videos, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

The post Spurs Rewind: The magic number is down to 1 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Rewind: The magic number is down to 1