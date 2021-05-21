If you missed yesterdayâ€™s live episode of the Spurs Rewind, weâ€™ve got you covered with the replay as Joe Garcia, Josh Paredes, and Victoria Villarreal discussed the San Antonio Spurs season coming to an end in their play-in tournament matchup against the Memphis Grizzles.

After breaking down the game, including the lackluster performance by DeMar DeRozan among others, and the outstanding defense by Dillon Brooks. There were also some bright spots, including the leadership by Dejounte Murray and the aggression of Keldon Johnson.

The crew also talked about what’s next in the offseason from possibly extending DeMar DeRozan and what happens to Patty Mills, Rudy Gay and others, whose contracts are up. They also talk about how to improve the team, possibly through the draft and free agency, not to mention Derrick White coming back next season after an injury-plagued season.

