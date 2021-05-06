If you missed this afternoon’s live episode of the Spurs Rewind, we’ve got you covered with the replay as Joe Garcia, Josh Paredes, and Victoria Villarreal discussed the upcoming play-in-tournament.

The team is also in the midst of a five-game losing streak. The crew talks about what needs to change with only seven games left in the season and answers questions about how a play-in spot affects the Spurs’ draft odds.

For more on the Spurs’ remaining schedule and where they are with the New Orleans Pelicans on their heels for the play-in-spot, look for Collin Reid’s audio piece tomorrow morning here on Project Spurs.

For more Spurs videos, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

The post Spurs Rewind: Are Spurs in danger of missing play-in tourney appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Spurs Rewind: Are Spurs in danger of missing play-in tourney