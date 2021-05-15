According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the San Antonio Spurs have claimed DaQuan Jeffries off the free agent waiver list.

Jeffries began the season under contract with the Sacramento Kings. He was then waived from the Kings on April 3 and claimed by the Houston Rockets on April 5. Thursday the Rockets waived Jeffries giving an NBA team two days to claim him off waivers before he became an unrestricted free agent.

By claiming Jeffries off the waiver list, the Spurs will get his remaining contract, where he earned $1.4 million this season, he has a $1.7 million team option this offseason (July 31, 2021 deadline), and he has a $2.1 million qualifying offer in the 2022-23 season.

Jeffries is a 6’4″ guard who has only played in 12 games this season with the Rockets and 14 games with the Kings.

He logged 64% of his minutes at the 4 with Houston and 48% of his minutes at the 2 with the Kings. Jeffries’ prefered shots are near the rim and from the the 3-point line. He had a tough time making 3s with the Kings and Rockets this season, making 36% of his 3s with Sacramento and 29% of his 3s with the Rockets.

With Jeffries under contract, the Spurs’ roster will be capped with 15 NBA and two two-way players for the final week of this season.

This move was done more-so from a future standpoint. The Spurs will be the ones to make the decision on Jeffries’ team option next season. If they keep him on the team for next season, then they have the 22-23 offseason to make him a restricted free agent.

