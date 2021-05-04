In one of the more tightly contested polls we’ve had on draft prospect profiles, Moses Moody won out this week, becoming our next San Antonio Spurs prospect to watch.

The Arkansas freshman had an amazing year and showed why he’s one of the best shooters in this draft, especially for someone so young. Standing 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, the guard has been firing up mock drafts since the season began.

In our mock draft on TradeNBA, Moody was taken 8th by the Toronto Raptors. He is 8th on TradeNBA’s Consensus Big Board and 21st on ESPN’s.

His shooting is his greatest skill and was a major catalyst for how the Razorbacks got to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Baylor. While he wasn’t efficient this season, Moody still showed that he can hit from deep consistently and is a three-level scorer. Here are his stats from the season.

Stats

16.8 PPG, 1.6 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.0 SPG

42.7 FG%, 35.8 3P%, 81.2 FT%

20.4 PER, 119.5 ORtg, 98.1 DRtg

Moody is not a typical 3-and-D prospect as he is more versatile in what he’s able to do. He isn’t a straight spot-up shooter as he can create his own shot and he rebounds the ball pretty well for his position. He can be an off-ball guard and has had some opportunities to handle it himself as the primary guard while at Arkansas. The role suited him a bit as he wasn’t too bad handling the rock with a low turnover rate (under 10%).

A major factor for Moody has been him growing into his body and getting stronger. If he continues that trend, he will be able to guard bigger wings and get his shot off against a bigger variety of defenders as well. This should help the Spurs space the floor considering that is one of their biggest needs right now and Moody is a threat to shoot from everywhere and not just off spot-ups as mentioned earlier.

While Moody is a great shooter, he does have trouble getting free despite his length. He generally can shoot over his defenders, but he could be better at creating the space so he’s not looking at a contested shot. He’s not terribly explosive or an exceptional athlete so he might struggle to be a shot creator at the next level. He is solid laterally even if he struggles vertically though and that will keep him on the floor as a competent defender.

Moody is likely a top-10 pick with an outside chance he goes later in the lottery. He could become a Spur if he falls for some reason and he should be snatched up immediately if that is the case. Even with a good big on the board, Moody is a can’t-miss after the 10th pick.

