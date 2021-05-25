By Rocky Garza Jr.

Per NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony, the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets pre-lottery tiebreaker has been settled and the Hornets were awarded the projected 11th pick and the Spurs were given the projected 12th pick.

This gives the Spurs the 12th-best odds to land the top pick in the NBA Lottery and according to Tankathon those odds are at 1.7 percent.

Tankathon also gave the Spurs a 1.9 percent to land the second pick, a 2.1 percent to land the third pick, and a 2.4 percent to land the fourth pick.

This will be the 2nd year the Spurs will be picking in the lottery, as fans can remember they selected Devin Vassell with the 11th pick last year.

If we compile together some NBA Mock Drafts from different sites there was a variety of players that were drafted to the Spurs at 12.

To give fans an idea of some names you could possibly hear at #12, I listed some of the selections below.

CBS Sports: Josh Giddey, SF, Australia, 6’8, 205

NBC Sports: Usman Garuba, PF/C, Real Madrid, 6’8,230

Yahoo Sports: Corey Kispert, G, Gonzaga, 6’7, 220

Sports Naut : Scottie Barnes, SF/PF, Florida State, 6’9, 225

NBA Draft Room: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan, 6’9, 205

